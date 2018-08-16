John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John still look hopelessly devoted at Grease’s 40th anniversary

As the iconic 1970s movie celebrates 40 years, Danny and Sandy prove they're still great friends

It might be 40 years since iconic movie Grease made its debut, but Danny and Sandy are still hopelessly devoted to one another.

Actors John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunited on the red carpet at an event to mark the movie’s 40th anniversary, and the pair looked closer than ever.

Posing at a special event marked by the Academy the stars – now aged 64 and 69 – sparked memories of the movie which was originally released in 1978 and followed the students of Rydell High.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John on the red carpet at the #Grease 40th anniversary event pic.twitter.com/CISrSp4vPF — Variety (@Variety) August 16, 2018

And even proved that they’ve still got the moves:

Also in attendance at the special screening were Didi Conn, who played Frenchy, Grease director Randal Kleiser and Barry Pearl who played T-Bird – and Frenchy’s boyfriend – Doody.

After it was released, Grease went on to become one of the highest-grossing musicals of all time.