Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Film
John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John still look hopelessly devoted at Grease’s 40th anniversary

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John still look hopelessly devoted at Grease’s 40th anniversary

As the iconic 1970s movie celebrates 40 years, Danny and Sandy prove they're still great friends

John Travolta and Olivia Newton John reunite to mark Grease's 40th anniversary

It might be 40 years since iconic movie Grease made its debut, but Danny and Sandy are still hopelessly devoted to one another.

Advertisement

Actors John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunited on the red carpet at an event to mark the movie’s 40th anniversary, and the pair looked closer than ever.

John Travolta and Olivia Newton John reunite to mark Grease's 40th anniversary
John Travolta and Olivia Newton John reunite to mark Grease’s 40th anniversary (Getty)

Posing at a special event marked by the Academy the stars – now aged 64 and 69 – sparked memories of the movie which was originally released in 1978 and followed the students of Rydell High.

And even proved that they’ve still got the moves:

John Travolta and Olivia Newton John reunite to mark Grease's 40th anniversary
John Travolta and Olivia Newton John reunite to mark Grease’s 40th anniversary (Getty)

Also in attendance at the special screening were Didi Conn, who played Frenchy, Grease director Randal Kleiser and Barry Pearl who played T-Bird – and Frenchy’s boyfriend – Doody.

Grease cast reunion
Advertisement

After it was released, Grease went on to become one of the highest-grossing musicals of all time.

Tags

All about Grease

John Travolta and Olivia Newton John reunite to mark Grease's 40th anniversary
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde

Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde 3 is happening

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 12: : (L-R) Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Dan Fogelman and Stephanie Beatriz accept the Outstanding Comedy Series award for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' from Chloe Grace Moretz and Tom Payne onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Watch out, the TV fans are coming to save their shows…

128822

Olivia Newton-John on how cancer and the loss of her sister inspired her

imagenotavailable1

We Go Together: John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John reunite

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more