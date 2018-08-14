Disney reveals first look at live-action Mulan remake
The studio has unveiled a new snap of Liu Yifei in the title role
Disney is getting down to business.
The global entertainment giant has announced the start of production on its live-action remake of Mulan, releasing a first-look image of Chinese actress Liu Yifei in the title role.
The image, made available on Twitter, shows Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, wielding a sword in an appropriately fierce fashion. Directed by Niki Caro, Mulan is set to open in UK cinemas on 27th March 2020.
Production has begun on live-action #Mulan! pic.twitter.com/o4nROnyw4H
— Disney (@Disney) August 13, 2018
The film will be shot on location in China and New Zealand, and will feature a roster of stars, including Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), Jet Li (Hero), Donnie Yen (Rogue One), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect) and Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story).
Mulan, like the original 1998 animated version starring Eddie Murphy, will broadly follow the popular Chinese folktale about a young warrior woman who masquerades as a man.