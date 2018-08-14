Disney reveals first look at live-action Mulan remake

The studio has unveiled a new snap of Liu Yifei in the title role

Disney is getting down to business.

The global entertainment giant has announced the start of production on its live-action remake of Mulan, releasing a first-look image of Chinese actress Liu Yifei in the title role.

The image, made available on Twitter, shows Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, wielding a sword in an appropriately fierce fashion. Directed by Niki Caro, Mulan is set to open in UK cinemas on 27th March 2020.

The film will be shot on location in China and New Zealand, and will feature a roster of stars, including Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), Jet Li (Hero), Donnie Yen (Rogue One), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect) and Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story).

Mulan, like the original 1998 animated version starring Eddie Murphy, will broadly follow the popular Chinese folktale about a young warrior woman who masquerades as a man.