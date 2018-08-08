Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 will be available on new Disney streaming service – but Star Wars films won’t

Disney has announced further details of its new streaming service, which is set to launch in 2019 with hotly anticipated Marvel blockbusters Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 in the mix.

CEO Bob Iger confirmed in a speech to the investment community that the films, along with the upcoming live-action remake of Dumbo, will be available on the streaming service when it launches in late 2019 (as they are all slated for release in the first half of 2019, they will likely have completed their theatrical runs by then).

He added that some new films – like the live-action Lady and the Tramp remake, and Anna Kendrick’s Christmas comedy Noelle – will be released directly on to the service, while TV series drawing upon the worlds created by Pixar’s Monsters Inc and High School Musical, are also in development. It is likely that Disney brands such as Pixar, Marvel and LucasFilms will contribute content, too.

However, Iger notes that Star Wars films released before 2019 will not be available as they have been licensed to other distributors. That means recent outings The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, as well as the currently untitled Episode IX, which is released in December, will not be included.

“The marketing will make clear that it’s not going to be on there,” said Iger. “But Star Wars movies that come out in 2019 and later, you’ll find them there.”