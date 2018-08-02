Sarah Connor returns in the first picture from Terminator 6

Alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sarah Connor actress Linda Hamilton is reprising her role after more than 30 years

Terminator fans have finally been given a first glimpse at the upcoming movie, with original star Linda Hamilton reprising her role as Sarah Connor.

Advertisement

The first-look image features Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Hamilton, who first played Connor in the original Terminator movie in 1984.

Now, 34 years after the first film’s release, she is reprising her role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. Hamilton last appeared in Terminator 2: Judgment Day in 1991.

The as-yet untitled movie is being produced by James Cameron – creator of the sci-fi franchise – and directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool). It is due to be released in UK cinemas November 2019.

Cameron previously spoke about how important it was to have a female action hero return in her later years.

“As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” he said.

“There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys,” he said, referring to veteran male actors still leading action movies, “but there isn’t an example of that for women.”

Both Hamilton and Cameron, who were married to each other in the late 90s, took a break from the franchise for the 2003, 2009 and 2015 sequels.

Advertisement

Plot details are under wraps for the movie, but it will be treated as a direct sequel to Cameron’s Terminator 2.