Fans loved Mamma Mia 2 – and now they’re off to buy dungarees and move to a Greek island

The ABBA-inspired sequel is "a work of art" and "the best movie of all time", according to some

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released at the weekend, and it’s gone down a storm, drawing moviegoers to cinemas in their droves despite the ongoing heatwave.

The response from critics has been surprisingly positive, given the sniffy reaction to its predecessor – Mark Kermode’s tear-soaked, 5-star review is a sight to behold – and the fans are feeling the love, too.

Many took to Twitter to share their ABBA-inspired joy, calling the sequel “a work of art” and “the best movie of all time” as they prepared to pack their bags, buy some dungarees and head off to start new lives on a Greek island…

“Mamma Mia 2 is FAB and now I’m going to grow my hair long and get a perm and only wear dungarees because I want to be Lily James,” @TheAnnaEdit wrote.

Former Doctor Who brand manager Edward Russell had an even stronger take: “I’m going to be one of those people you read about in the Mirror, who have gone bankrupt to pay for all the times I’ve gone to see Mamma Mia 2. ‘SOS – Here He Goes Again – former BBC staffer broke after seeing ABBA flick 1,370 times’.”

Check out some of the best reactions to the film below.

it's crazy how mamma mia is actually the best movie of all time — gisela factora (@giselafactora) July 22, 2018

Mamma Mia 2 is the Black Panther of white people — Shittheldam (@Shittheldam) July 22, 2018

Mamma Mia! is really tempting me to give it all up, buy some overalls, and go live in Greece — Leah® (@leahrodriguez__) July 23, 2018

if mamma mia doesn’t make you wanna pack your things and move to a little island in greece then we can’t be friends — cassidy george (@casstgeorge) July 23, 2018

Mamma Mia 2 is FAB and now I'm going to grow my hair long and get a perm and only wear dungarees because I want to be Lily James. Also the young Bill is 🔥. pic.twitter.com/ai8GTgj4UQ — Anna (@TheAnnaEdit) July 22, 2018

Mama Mia is a joyous celebration of a woman who has unprotected sex with three men and then raises a daughter by herself and none of this is portrayed in any other light than glitter! — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) July 21, 2018

Mama Mia 2 is a work of art I won’t feel satisfied until I’ve seen it 872 times thanks for coming to my Ted talk — Izzy 🌞 (@liltinyisabelle) July 21, 2018

Young Donna in Mama Mia 2 is EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/fS9ZbPEaD4 — hot tamolly (@molly__flores) July 20, 2018

Meanwhile, a subsection of Twitter is already planning for further sequels.

“I’m already excited for the act 3 reveal of Mamma Mia: Tokyo Drift, in which Stevie Nicks turns out to be Amanda Seyfried’s aunt and also sings, for some reason, Fernando,” Emily Gould tweeted.

@LauraBonang chimed in with some more ABBA-inspired titles for further movies in the series, such as Mamma Mia: Knowing 3, Nowing You and 4Nando.

I'm already excited for the Act 3 reveal of Mamma Mia: Tokyo Drift, in which Stevie Nicks turns out to be Amanda Seyfried's aunt and also sings, for some reason, Fernando — Emily Gould (@EmilyGould) July 22, 2018

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! 2: Here We Go Again

Mamma Mia! 3: My My

Mamma Mia! 4: How Can I Resist You — PAGASA-DOST (@miggyjuix) July 22, 2018

Mamma Mia: Knowing 3, Knowing You

Mamma Mia: 4nando

Mamma Mia: 5 Been Cheated By You (And I Think You Know When)

Mamma Mia 6: Tokyo Drift — Laura Bonang (@laurabonang) July 22, 2018

also can mamma mia 3 be about how ruby and fernando met thanks — ange ☁️ (@SARKISIANCHER) July 15, 2018

mamma mia!

mamma mia! 2: here we go again!

mamma mia! 3: wishing we could start again

mamma mia! 4: wendy!

mamma mia! 5: run away with me

mamma mia! 6: I know I sound crazy

mamma mia! 7: don't you see what you do to me

mamma mia! 8: i wanna be your lost boy — 𝖒𝖈𝖈 ✰ (@AUDRIDAHMER) July 18, 2018

If Mamma Mia 3 isn’t a prequel based on how Tanya (Jessica Keenan Wynn) met and divorced her 3 husbands and a sequel about Tanya (Christine Baranski) finding true love and finally getting the love she deserves then I don’t want it. — i❣️cb | Saw MM2 (@baranskiily) July 23, 2018

At the moment another Mamma Mia! sequel is just a twinkle in the eye of a Universal exec, but at least we’ve got two new ABBA tracks to look forward to in December…