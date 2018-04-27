Accessibility Links

Abba to debut first new song in 35 years in new BBC special

The Swedish pop legends will be back with new music

Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Benny Andersson(v.l.n.re., Musikgruppe: "ABBA"), Live-Auftritt, Deutschland, Europa, Gitarre, Bühne, Mikrofon, Klavier, Musikinstrument, Sänger, Sängerin, Promi, 100336, RW, SC; P.-Nr.: 102/2011, 13.03.1977; Foto: P.Bischoff/ ; Jegliche Foto-Nutzung (Veröffentlichung - Print + Online - , Ausstrahlung, Layout etc.) nur gegen Honorar (lt. MFM-Empfehlungen) gemäß unseren AGB's !; (Photo by Peter Bischoff/Getty Images)

Here they go again! Swedish pop legends ABBA have reformed and recorded two new songs, one of which will debut in a BBC special this December ahead of an upcoming avatar-based tour project.

The group announced that new single I Still Have Faith In You will form a part of a programme co-produced by US network NBC and the BBC.

A statement from Agnetha, Benny, Bjorn and Anni-Frid on the band’s website explains that, after working on a virtual reality tour project together, the group headed back into the recording studio.

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence,” the statement reads. “We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!

“It resulted in two new songs and one of them ‘I Still Have Fair In You’ will be performed by our digital selves in a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC aimed for broadcasting in December.

“We may have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.” Check out the statement on the band’s official Instagram page below.

❤️ #abbaofficial #abba

A post shared by @ abbaofficial on

All about Agnetha: Abba and After

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

