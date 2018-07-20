The Predator will feature female predators

Although having appeared in Predator comics and novels, the lady aliens have never been seen on screen. Until now...

It’s a question that fans of the Predator films have often been left asking: will we ever see female predators on screen?

Well, the answer is yes.

Prequel/sequel The Predator will indeed feature deadly lady aliens, as well as their male counterparts, alongside the film’s stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn and Trevante Rhodes, with a clip screened at San Diego Comic-Con reportedly having shown Munn’s character Dr Casey Bracket about to be attacked by a female predator.

The Predator is set between the 1990 sequel Predator 2 and 2010’s Predators. The plot centres around a young boy accidentally triggering an alert that brings the most lethal hunters in the universe back to earth.

The Predators have genetically upgraded themselves with the DNA of species they have conquered throughout space and the fate of earth now rests in the hands of a crazy crew of ex-soldiers and one disgruntled science teacher.

Directed by Shane Black, who played Hawkins in the original 1987 film, The Predator also stars Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey and Yvonne Strahovski.

The Predator will be released in UK cinemas on 14th September 2018