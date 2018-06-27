The Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly says male Marvel co-stars who complain about uncomfortable costumes should try being a woman

Upcoming superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp is featuring a few firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marking the first time a female hero has appeared in the title of a Marvel movie or played the co-lead.

Advertisement

And now it turns out the film may also break another ceiling: becoming the first Marvel movie where the hero doesn’t moan about their uncomfortable super-suit in interviews (Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany and others have mentioned this before) because star Evangeline Lilly is more than used to having to be uncomfortable in her clothes.

Why? Well, because she’s a woman.

“I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complaining about their suits for years,” Lilly, who plays the titular Wasp (aka Hope van Dyne), told BackstageOL.

“And I got into my suit, and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like, ‘It’s just not that bad’.

evangeline lilly just ended male actors and she f*cking snapped! pic.twitter.com/PM6XOI69JC — gabi blunt. (@emilybluntz) June 24, 2018

“Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU? Or, have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good, and they’re just like, ‘What is this? This sucks! Why? Why do I have to go through this?’, whereas a woman’s like, ‘I don’t know, it’s normal’.

“I wear heels to work, and I’m uncomfortable all day. You get used to it. You just tune it out.”

In other words, The Wasp is already the toughest superhero in town and it’s all thanks to unrealistic beauty standards for women. No small feat.

Advertisement

Ant-Man and the Wasp is released in UK cinemas on the 3rd August