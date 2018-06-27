Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
The Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly says male Marvel co-stars who complain about uncomfortable costumes should try being a woman

The Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly says male Marvel co-stars who complain about uncomfortable costumes should try being a woman

Clearly, they’ve never worn high heels

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp (Marvel, HF)

Upcoming superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp is featuring a few firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marking the first time a female hero has appeared in the title of a Marvel movie or played the co-lead.

Advertisement

And now it turns out the film may also break another ceiling: becoming the first Marvel movie where the hero doesn’t moan about their uncomfortable super-suit in interviews (Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany and others have mentioned this before) because star Evangeline Lilly is more than used to having to be uncomfortable in her clothes.

Why? Well, because she’s a woman.

“I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complaining about their suits for years,” Lilly, who plays the titular Wasp (aka Hope van Dyne), told BackstageOL.

“And I got into my suit, and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like, ‘It’s just not that bad’.

“Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU? Or, have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good, and they’re just like, ‘What is this? This sucks! Why? Why do I have to go through this?’, whereas a woman’s like, ‘I don’t know, it’s normal’.

“I wear heels to work, and I’m uncomfortable all day. You get used to it. You just tune it out.”

In other words, The Wasp is already the toughest superhero in town and it’s all thanks to unrealistic beauty standards for women. No small feat.

Advertisement

Ant-Man and the Wasp is released in UK cinemas on the 3rd August

Tags

All about Ant-Man and the Wasp

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/The Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp (Marvel, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd as the Wasp and Ant-Man

When is Ant-Man and the Wasp out? UK release date, cast, trailer and plot

Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp and Holly Hunter as Elastigirl (Disney, HF)

It’s impossible to avoid spoilers when movies are released weeks apart across the planet

Disney, Marvel, TL

Marvel confirms Ant-Man and The Wasp “connects directly” to Avengers 4

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd as the Wasp and Ant-Man

Ant-Man and the Wasp stars are NOT happy about delayed UK release

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more