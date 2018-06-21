Future Star Wars spin-offs reportedly ‘on hold’ following Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ron Howard's film has not performed well at the box office by LucasFilms' standards

Don’t get your hopes up for that Obi-Wan Kenobi film any time – LucasFilms has reportedly put plans for future Star Wars spin-off movies ‘on hold’ in the wake of Solo: A Star Wars Story’s poor performance at the box office.

Collider reports that “sources with knowledge of the situation” say that the all future Star Wars ‘anthology’ films have been put on hold as the studio shifts the focus towards the upcoming Star Wars Episode IX and future trilogies.

The report goes on to suggest that the Obi-Wan film was in active development, but that it has been put on an indefinite pause.

Ron Howard’s Han Solo spin-off took in $192.8m in the US after four weeks – a long way off Rogue One’s $424m at the same benchmark.

Earlier this year meanwhile, LucasFilms announced that two new trilogies were in the works – one from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and one from Game of Thrones showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff.