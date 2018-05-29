Stan Lee just suggested a Marvel/Harry Potter cross-over to JK Rowling on Twitter and we’re here for it

The Marvel Comics legend has offered the services of the X-Men and Doctor Strange at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee took has proposed a meeting between the Marvel and Harry Potter universes to JK Rowling on Twitter – sparking fans hopes for what would surely be “the most ambitious cross-over event” in history.

The 95-year-old, who created many of our beloved Avengers characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, The Hulk and Black Panther, took to Twitter on Sunday to offer the services of his superhero to Rowling’s Hogwarts students.

“Hey @JK_Rowling if you ever want me to send Doctor Strange and The X-Men to Hogwards to teach a few classes, just let me know,” he tweeted. “I think they could also hold down the fort against Voldemort.”

Hey @jk_rowling if you ever want me to send Doctor Strange & The X-Men to Hogwarts to teach a few classes, just let me know. I think they could also hold down the fort against Voldemort. — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) May 27, 2018

While the student body at the school of witchcraft and wizardry managed to hold their own surprisingly capably against the dark lord’s army, we reckon having the likes of Wolverine and Steven Strange on board may have helped to limit the collateral damage, in the very least.

Rowling has yet to respond to his tweet, but the fans are already getting excited, imagining the various ways in which the two worlds could interact – check out some of their best tweets below.

There will be no foolish mutants or silly infinity stones in this class… pic.twitter.com/iHY7w4qx1O — Pablo Díaz Mora (@Padimo02) May 27, 2018

Voldemort is already vanished by Thanos — Ronald Vledder (@JustRonaldd) May 27, 2018

Doctor Strange now Professor Strange, Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Scarlet Witch, Professor Maximoff. Vision, Divination. Thor, Quidditch coach. Loki, Head of Slytherin House and Transfiguration teacher. Deadpool, Hufflepuff Prefect and Ahoura. — Casey🏳️‍🌈🌲🦇 (@YashaofXMETAS) May 27, 2018

Please reply @jk_rowling, please reply, please oh please oh please reply… 🤞🏻😄♥️ — Mark Turner (@Melchett) May 27, 2018

Omg to see logan as the new defense against the dark arts teacher… 😂😂 — S. Jas ; Man In Black (@Mr_tattooed_guy) May 27, 2018

Logan would be better suited for "Care of Magical Creatures" because of his affinity for animals. — Brenyn (@MasterJunus) May 27, 2018