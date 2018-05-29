Stan Lee just suggested a Marvel/Harry Potter cross-over to JK Rowling on Twitter and we’re here for it
The Marvel Comics legend has offered the services of the X-Men and Doctor Strange at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry
Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee took has proposed a meeting between the Marvel and Harry Potter universes to JK Rowling on Twitter – sparking fans hopes for what would surely be “the most ambitious cross-over event” in history.
- Avengers: Infinity War – what happens next?
- 19 incredibly subtle Avengers: Infinity War Easter eggs and callbacks
- Marvel movies at 10: re-watching Iron Man after Avengers: Infinity War
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
The 95-year-old, who created many of our beloved Avengers characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange, The Hulk and Black Panther, took to Twitter on Sunday to offer the services of his superhero to Rowling’s Hogwarts students.
“Hey @JK_Rowling if you ever want me to send Doctor Strange and The X-Men to Hogwards to teach a few classes, just let me know,” he tweeted. “I think they could also hold down the fort against Voldemort.”
Hey @jk_rowling if you ever want me to send Doctor Strange & The X-Men to Hogwarts to teach a few classes, just let me know. I think they could also hold down the fort against Voldemort.
— stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) May 27, 2018
While the student body at the school of witchcraft and wizardry managed to hold their own surprisingly capably against the dark lord’s army, we reckon having the likes of Wolverine and Steven Strange on board may have helped to limit the collateral damage, in the very least.
Rowling has yet to respond to his tweet, but the fans are already getting excited, imagining the various ways in which the two worlds could interact – check out some of their best tweets below.
There will be no foolish mutants or silly infinity stones in this class… pic.twitter.com/iHY7w4qx1O
— Pablo Díaz Mora (@Padimo02) May 27, 2018
Voldemort is already vanished by Thanos
— Ronald Vledder (@JustRonaldd) May 27, 2018
Doctor Strange now Professor Strange, Headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Scarlet Witch, Professor Maximoff. Vision, Divination. Thor, Quidditch coach. Loki, Head of Slytherin House and Transfiguration teacher. Deadpool, Hufflepuff Prefect and Ahoura.
— Casey🏳️🌈🌲🦇 (@YashaofXMETAS) May 27, 2018
Please reply @jk_rowling, please reply, please oh please oh please reply… 🤞🏻😄♥️
— Mark Turner (@Melchett) May 27, 2018
Omg to see logan as the new defense against the dark arts teacher… 😂😂
— S. Jas ; Man In Black (@Mr_tattooed_guy) May 27, 2018
Logan would be better suited for "Care of Magical Creatures" because of his affinity for animals.
— Brenyn (@MasterJunus) May 27, 2018
What if they sent Harry to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters to train in the danger room to learn defense against the dark arts?
— Peter Popoff!! @momocon (@unrooolie) May 28, 2018