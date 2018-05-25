Outlander’s Sam Heughan joins new Vin Diesel superhero movie

Michael Sheen and Eiza Gonzalez are also signed up to star in Bloodshot

Sam Heughan will be swapping historic Scotland for the comic book universe in the forthcoming superhero movie Bloodshot.

The Outlander actor is joining Vin Diesel, Michael Sheen and Baby Driver star Eiza Gonzalez in the cast.

Bloodshot, played by Diesel, is a fatally injured soldier who is brought back to life with cutting-edge nanotechnology and sent on a mission to round up super-powered outcasts known as “harbingers”.

The movie will be directed by Dave Wilson and produced by Neal H Moritz.

Heughan can next be seen alongside Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis in The Spy Who Dumped Me, which will be released in UK cinemas in August, before Outlander season four ends this year’s droughtlander with its release this autumn.

The time-travelling drama’s fourth run will air on Starz in the USA and be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the UK from November 2018, but first British viewers can catch the second series on More4 in the coming months.