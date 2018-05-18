Accessibility Links

Emilia Clarke and Phoebe Waller-Bridge had a dance-off with Chewbacca under the Millennium Falcon

Just picture Chewie and his co-stars dancing to gangster rap...

The Han Solo film set must have been a non-stop party, judging by the fact that Phoebe Waller-Bridge was grinding against Chewbacca in an extended dance-off underneath the Millennium Falcon – and no one took a blind bit of notice.

Waller-Bridge plays droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story, while the man inside the Chewie suit is 6ft 11in actor Joonas Suotamo.

Emilia Clarke, who stars as Qi’ra, was knocked out earlier in the dance-off, having not found the moves she was looking for.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, Clarke revealed: “We had a dance-off under the Millennium Falcon to gangster rap. It turned into a dance-off between Chewie and Phoebe.”

Waller-Bridge added: “We were grinding for ages and no one took any notice.”

If only someone on the film set had a camera…

The Graham Norton Show will air on Friday 18th May at 10:35pm on BBC1

