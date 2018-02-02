Accessibility Links

Marvel legend Stan Lee is “doing well” after hospital stay

The 95-year-old inventor of Spider-Man and the Avengers was admitted earlier this week

Stan Lee

Marvel fans can breathe a sigh of relief: Stan Lee is “doing well” after being taken to hospital on Wednesday night.

The 95-year-old had been suffering shortness of breath and an irregular heartbeat when he was taken ill at his home, according to TMZ.

A spokesperson for Lee told the publication he “is doing well and feeling good – he is staying there for a few days for some check-ups as a safety precaution.”

“All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great,” Lee then told ABC Los Angeles station KABC on Thursday. “I figured a little check up wouldn’t be bad for me. And in fact it turned out to be pretty good, it got me a lot of publicity. I’m feeling good now and I can’t wait to get in there and tangle with all the competition.”

Lee backed out of two major convention appearances last year because of illness, including New York’s Comic-Con. But on Monday he was able to attend the premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther and pose for photographs with the cast and fans.

As the former president and chairman of Marvel Comics, Lee co-created many of the characters we know and love today – including Spider-Man, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man and the X-Men.

The comic book legend loves to make cameos in Marvel movies and has more than 100 acting credits to his name.

