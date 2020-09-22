The Great British Bake Off kicks off with Matt Lucas’ “genius” Boris Johnson parody

The Great British Bake Off returned to Channel 4 after the COVID-19 pandemic delay and new co-host Matt Lucas got off to a sweet start with a parody of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefing, which preceded the show.

Advertisement

Lucas’ imitation of the Prime Minister has already been a social media sensation this year, but the comedian’s new role in The Great British Bake Off was an irresistible opportunity for a new sketch.

Lucas made much of the Prime Minister’s typically hesitant delivery. “We are now approaching phase 46, which means that from Tuesday morning or Wednesday evening depending on your height, we are saying with regards to baking, if you must bake, err, bake in a tent. But please don’t bake in a tent. And we are asking people to use common sense with regards to the distribution of hundreds and thousands.”

Turning to co-host Noel Fielding he said: “Now I believe we have a question from the lady in funky dress.”

Fielding asked: “Is it sc-oh-ne or sc-on?”

He then handed over to his experts, “Prue Whitty” and “Professor Paul Hollywood”, who immediately disagreed with each other. And they were away on the new series…

Welcome to a new series of The Great British Bake Off – and a big hello to our new presenter Matt Lucas! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/0sa8NxTJtE — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

While some on social media weren’t happy about the political parody, many Bake Off fans thought it was the perfect way to introduce the new co-host.

Me when Matt was announced: Terrible decision, he won’t fit in well.

Me after this: Brilliant. Genius. I would die for him. — ＭＩＫＥ????????‍???? (@lllMIKEIII) September 22, 2020

“I was dubious about the appointment of Matt Lucas, but this alone has made me change my mind,” tweeted one Bake Off fan.

I was dubious about the appointment of Matt Lucas, but this alone has made me change my mind ???? — Chris Perry (@TopherPerry83) September 22, 2020

It was a “wee bit scary how much” Matt Lucas sounds like Boris.

It’s a wee bit scary how much @RealMattLucas sounds like Boris. That Wig though ???????????????? — PipSQueakS (@queak_s) September 22, 2020

“Genius! Absolutely blooming brilliant!”

Genius! Absolutely blooming brilliant! — Jules (@JulesItsjules) September 22, 2020

It seemed that Lucas had hit on a unique way to bed himself in with the Bake Off fraternity. Not everyone loved it, of course.

Not funny. Stick with the contestants and the baking… — 90sIndieKid (@JohnBuckjp) September 22, 2020

How will he top it?

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.