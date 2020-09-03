Accessibility Links

Bill Bailey confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

The seventh celebrity is here!

Zoe Ball had the pleasure of announcing the seventh celebrity for Strictly Come Dancing – it’s Bill Bailey!

The comedian will be strutting his stuff on the dance floor in a matter of weeks, something he’s excited to do.

Speaking of the announcement, Bill said: “In these are strange times we’re living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year’s unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it – I hope she’ll be watching.”

More to follow…

