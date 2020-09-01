Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nigella’s new show Cook, Eat, Repeat coming to BBC Two

Nigella’s new show Cook, Eat, Repeat coming to BBC Two

Learn some delicious new recipes just in time for Christmas.

Nigella Lawson is the host of Cook, Eat, Repeat on BBC Two

Nigella Lawson is returning to television with a brand new series, where she will introduce viewers to a number of delicious new recipes made with her favourite ingredients.

Advertisement

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat will begin airing on BBC Two later this year, following the prolific chef as she crafts some mouth-watering dishes.

Of the treats announced so far, there will be an indulgent Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake, a luxurious Crab Mac ‘n’ Cheese, and a “Fear Free” Fish Stew.

Nigella’s distinctive, accessible presenting style will be on display, instructing fans how they can attempt these exciting recipes themselves, while also bringing some easy comfort watching to the television schedules.

Those who tune in will hear Nigella muse on the connection that food provides us in our everyday life, as well as revealing the diverse locations where she finds inspirations for her recipes – from vintage books to social media.

“More than just a mantra, cook, eat, repeat is the story of my life,” Nigella says.

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat will consist of six half-hour episodes as well as one hour-long Christmas special to be aired during this year’s festive period.

Nigella will offer a unique Christmas dinner table, featuring food from near and far, to add something a little different to the seasonal set menu.

This is a welcome return to BBC Two for the celebrity chef, whose previous programmes include Simply Nigella and Nigella: At My Table, both of which also ran for six episodes and a Christmas special.

Fans can catch up with both shows right now on BBC iPlayer, as well as Nigellissima, which saw the chef tackle dishes that capture the spirit of Italy.

Advertisement

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat does not yet have a confirmed air date. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Nigella's Cook Eat Repeat

Nigella Lawson is the host of Cook, Eat, Repeat on BBC Two
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

Phillip-schofield-holly-willoughby

This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return in September

Weird But True is a National Geographic programme on Disney Plus, hosted by Charlie Engelman and Carly Ciarrocchi

32 of the best and weirdest facts from Weird But True on Disney+

Partnered content Disney+
Riyadh Khalaf Celebrity MasterChef

Celebrity MasterChef winner Riyadh Khalaf says he “almost slipped up” before his victory

The Devil All The Time: Tom Holland as Arvin Russell.

What’s new on Netflix in September 2020 – all the shows and movies coming soon