Nigella’s new show Cook, Eat, Repeat coming to BBC Two

Nigella Lawson is returning to television with a brand new series, where she will introduce viewers to a number of delicious new recipes made with her favourite ingredients.

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat will begin airing on BBC Two later this year, following the prolific chef as she crafts some mouth-watering dishes.

Of the treats announced so far, there will be an indulgent Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake, a luxurious Crab Mac ‘n’ Cheese, and a “Fear Free” Fish Stew.

Nigella’s distinctive, accessible presenting style will be on display, instructing fans how they can attempt these exciting recipes themselves, while also bringing some easy comfort watching to the television schedules.

Those who tune in will hear Nigella muse on the connection that food provides us in our everyday life, as well as revealing the diverse locations where she finds inspirations for her recipes – from vintage books to social media.

“More than just a mantra, cook, eat, repeat is the story of my life,” Nigella says.

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat will consist of six half-hour episodes as well as one hour-long Christmas special to be aired during this year’s festive period.

Nigella will offer a unique Christmas dinner table, featuring food from near and far, to add something a little different to the seasonal set menu.

This is a welcome return to BBC Two for the celebrity chef, whose previous programmes include Simply Nigella and Nigella: At My Table, both of which also ran for six episodes and a Christmas special.

Fans can catch up with both shows right now on BBC iPlayer, as well as Nigellissima, which saw the chef tackle dishes that capture the spirit of Italy.

Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat does not yet have a confirmed air date. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.