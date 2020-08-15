Comedian Tig Notaro to replace Chris D’Elia in Zack Snyder’s Netflix film Army of the Dead

Chris D’Elia’s role in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead is reportedly being recast a year after filming wrapped, with stand-up comic Tig Notaro replacing him in the Netflix film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Notaro, who recently appeared in Star Trek: Discovery, has joined the Netflix film, which will undergo a round of reshoots using green screen and CG technology to incorporate her new role.

The recasting news arrives months after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against D’Elia, which the You actor has denied. According to the New York Times, Netflix scrapped plans for a show starring D’Elia in July, with the streamer citing the accusations as the reason behind its decision.

Army of the Dead, which marks Man of Steel director Snyder’s return to cinema after 2017’s Justice League, follows a group of mercenaries in Las Vegas who “take the ultimate gamble” by planning a heist during a zombie outbreak.

Netflix announced the film’s full cast last July, which includes Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), Ana de la Reguera (Eastbound & Down), Garret Dillahunt (Raising Hope) and Omari Hardwick (Kick-Ass).

Snyder, who also co-wrote the screenplay, is producing the film under his production company, The Stone Quarry, with co-founders Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

49-year-old Notaro has appeared in New Girl, Transparent and 2019 drama Lucy in the Sky, as well as a number of stand-up specials.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.

