When will Supernatural’s last episodes air?

After an impressive 15 years on television, fantasy drama series Supernatural is preparing to launch its final episodes ever – but there’s a slight problem.

The series was expected to wrap up earlier this year, but was forced to take an extended filming break due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This means that it’s currently unclear when fans will bid farewell to the Winchester brothers, but recent developments suggest that shooting could resume soon.

Here’s everything we know so far about Supernatural’s season finale:

When will Supernatural season 15 be back on TV?

Supernatural’s final season will consist of 20 episodes that bring the story of the Winchesters, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, to a climactic end.

So far, 13 of those episodes have aired and the cast have filmed up to episode 18, but post-production on these instalments has been slowed by the temporary shutdown of visual effects and sound departments.

Fortunately, there could be light at the end of the tunnel.

Deadline reports that Supernatural is hoping to resume filming in late July, along with several other Vancouver-based television shows, with an eye to airing as part of The CW’s autumn schedule.

If these plans go ahead, the final chapters of Supernatural could return to television before the end of the year, but no specific date has been announced just yet.

Why did Supernatural go on hiatus?

In March, showrunner Andrew Dabb announced that Supernatural would go on hiatus, due to production being halted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Due to the shutdown, this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side.) — Andrew Dabb (@andrewdabb) March 23, 2020

He added: “We have filmed through episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak. So, right now, the episodes can’t be finished.

“And yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It’s not a matter of ‘if’, it’s a matter of ‘when.'”

So while the wait may be longer than we expected, fans can at least rest assured that they will still get the big finale that they’ve been looking forward to.

Supernatural airs on E4 in the UK. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.