San Diego Comic-Con at Home – Everything you need to know and virtual schedule

If you’re a fan of pop culture, then there’s a good chance that San Diego Comic-Con has always been on your bucket list – the yearly extravaganza is one of the entertainment world’s biggest events and can regularly call upon some of the planet’s biggest stars as guests.

Of course, as is the case for just about every mass gathering this year, the 2020 version of the convention will be rather unfamiliar – with the regular event having been cancelled in light of the coronavirus.

Instead, the organisers have opted to put on a virtual event, promising fans and enthusiasts that they will still be able to experience many of the usual panel discussions, Q&As and sneak peaks of upcoming productions – only this time in the comfort of their own homes and at no charge!

As usual, the event has been able to call upon a raft of impressive talent – with panels from the likes of Disney and Hulu and some big names such as Joss Whedon, John Slattery, Seth MacFarlane and Mila Kunis and Maya Rudolph already confirmed.

SDCC began revealing the official schedule for Comic-Con@Home on Thursday 9th July, with more announcements expected throughout the week. We’ll keep this page updated with the latest news as it comes in.

One of the big scheduling coups is a reported panel for Marvel’s 616, an upcoming docuseries revealing the behind-the-scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s everything we know about San Diego Comic-Con at Home so far.

When is San Diego Comic-Con at Home?

Comic-Con at Home will fall at the same time as the original event was intended to take place – so, you should keep 22nd-26th July free if you wish to attend.

Unfortunately, for UK fans it will also require some late nights, as the events have been scheduled to Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), which is eight hours behind British Summer Time (BST).

Full San Diego Comic-Con 2020 schedule

Wednesday 22nd July

11pm – 12 midnight (BST)

Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers

GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege

Teaching and Learning with Comics

The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics

12 midnight – 1am (BST)

Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids

Comics as a Conduit

GeekEd: “Watchmen” and the Cruelty of Masks

License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids

Make Programming Your Superpower!

1am – 2am (BST)

Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts

2am – 3am (BST)

Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians

Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia

Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19

Teaching Graphic Novels Online

Thursday 23rd July

6pm – 7pm (BST)

Art and the Holocaust

Body Talk

Causeplay – In Service to Others

Crunchyroll Industry Panel

Graphix: Get Drawn In

How to Get News Coverage

P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel

Transforming Together Time: Family Gaming and the Future of Play

Virtual Fandom: Superhero Fandom Adapts to the Pandemic

X-Men Fandom Surprise Party

7pm – 8pm (BST)

Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver

James Bond – 007 in Comics!

Mega Construx Unveils New Halo Toy Line

Shannon Messenger Keeper of The Lost Cities Spotlight Panel

Solar Opposites

The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows

Web Comics: Saving the Entertainment Industy, Four Panels at a TIme

8pm – 9pm (BST)

75th Anniversary of Moomin appreciation

All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now

Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers

Cartoon Network Studios First Look

Comics During Clampdown: Creativity In The Time of COVID

Duncanville

Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel

Oddball Comics Not-So-Live!

Paperfilms’ Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner

9pm – 10pm (BST)

A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+

Amazon Prime Video: Utopia

Comics Satire and The New Political Cartoon

His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session

How Every Epic Fantasy Can Be . . . Epically Different

Insider Art: A Compendium of Comics, Crafts & Cats for All Ages

Legendary Comics 2.0: Sci-Fi, YA, Romance, and More!

So you want to make an Action Figure, a Conversation with today’s Indie Toy Makers

Terry Moore Is Still Drawing Comics

The Future of Entertainment

This is Not the Apocalypse You’re Looking For: Real Life Disasters, Fictional Recovery

11pm – 12 midnight (BST)

Amazon Prime Video: Upload

Artist Bootcamp by DeviantArt

Collider: Directors on Directing

Comic-Con Museum, It’s a Thing

Draw Along With Dark Horse

Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics

How to Build a Girl Squad

IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld

Music for Animation

Shaenon Garrity in Conversation with Andrew Farago

Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow

SYFY:The Roast of Todd McFarlane

The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal Graphic Novel

The Brave New World of TwoMorrows

12 midnight – 1am (BST)

Afro-Futurism and Black Religion: Connecting Imaginations

Artist as Brand, Rise of the Artist Entrepreneur

Brandon Sanderson Spotlight

Dubbing American into Latin American – A Chat with Dub Actors

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough

Humanoids Legacy

NBC’s Superstore

Prototype and Game Pitches: Publishing Your Tabletop Game

Soundtracks to Fandom: Z2 Comics and the Graphic Album

The Boys Season 2

The Science of Back to the Future

ThunderCats Roar

1am – 2am (BST)

Action Figure Insider – 15 years of Talking About Toys

ASC: Sketch-to-Screen: VR/AR/Gaming & Beyond

Bugs Bunny’s 80th Anniversary Extravaganza

Graphic Novel or Illustrated Book: You Make the Call

Inside the Voice Actors Studio – Home Edition

Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable

MARVEL HQ

Teaching and Making Comics

The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid

The Rise and Rise of the Australian Comic and Toy Collectibles Market

Twenty Years of Harry Dresden

2am – 3am BST

Breaking Into Comics and Staying In!

Go Fish!, Ultraduck and Miskatonic: Arcanamation Nation

LGBTQ Characters on Television – What’s Next?

Nerd Up or Shut Up Live

Orbit’s New Voices in SF&F

The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice

The State of the Industry: Animation Superstars

The Three Act Story Arc – Writing the Perfect Story

Van Helsing Season 4 – Comic-Con@Home Panel Discussion

3am – 4am (BST)

23rd Annual San Diego Comic Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza

Dispatches from Middle-earth: What’s new for Tolkien fans

Heavy Metal: Forging The Future of Genre

Details on the rest of the online convention will be announced soon.

Which celebs will be part of San Diego Comic Con 2020?

Disney TV Studios, which includes 20th Century Fox and ABC Studios shows, recently announced its panel lineup for Comic-Con@Home, which includes Kristen Wiig, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Seth MacFarlane, Jake Johnson and a range of celebrities.

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion will see Alexi Hawley (the showrunner of The Rookie and Castle) interview Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, The Rookie) about his career, with Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk and Gina Torres making a guest appearance.

The cast of American Dad will also be on a panel, where they’ll be taught how to draw their favourite characters.

The stars of animated series Bless the Harts – Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Jillian Bell (Workaholics) and Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project) – will be joining a virtual panel to chat about their favourite moments rom the first series.

The casts of Bob’s Burgers – H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman and Dan Mintz – will be hosting a fan Q+A, while Family Guy is holding a virtual table read featuring Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis and Seth Green.

Duncanville, which stars Amy Poehler, Modern Family’s Ty Burrell and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa, will show an exclusive look at season two, while The Simpsons’ creators will be appearing to chat how they dealt with social distancing whilst creating season 32.

Various new series will also be holding panels, including Hoops – an adult animated series landing on Netflix this summer about a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. Voice stars Jack Johnson (New Girl), Rob Riggle (21 Jump Street), Natasha Leggero (The League), Cleo King (Mike & Molly) and Ron Funches (BoJack Horseman) will take part in a virtual Q+A.

New artificial intelligence thriller Next, starring John Slattery and Fernanda Andrade, will host a panel featuring its cast, while Justin Rolland’s Hulu series Solar Opposites will be appearing with its cast at Comic-Con to premiere an exclusive clip from its upcoming series.

Streaming site Hulu also announced which panels it will be running during Comic-Con, which include Helstrom – an original series starring Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon as the offspring of a mysterious serial killer, and Crossing Swords, which follows a peasant who lands a competitive position at the royal castle.

With a host of blockbuster films due for release later this year and in early 2021, we’re bound to see some stars appear via satellite link to promote their work.

These include Black Widow, Godzilla v Kong, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Suicide Squad sequel and the long-awaited Avatar 2 so hopefully this year’s Comic Con will see virtual panels with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgârd, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and other stars.

Fans of DC movies and television shows will probably have to wait a bit longer, as the company is holding their own bespoke event later this summer: DC Fandome.

How much does San Diego Comic Con 2020 cost?

This year’s San Diego Comic Con is completely free as attendance can only happen virtually.

Do I need a ticket?

As it’s free, you won’t need to sit patiently waiting to buy a ticket.

What types of event will there be?

An announcement video alerting fans to the event promised “free parking, comfy chairs, personalised snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home,” – but more concrete clues as to what kind of events fans might be treated to at home were in short supply.

We’d expect to see some big names from pop culture making appearances via conference call though – most likely participating in a range of panel discussions and Q&A sessions – we’ll give you more information as we get it.

How can I watch the virtual Comic-Con from home?

Other than the brief teaser, the organisers haven’t provided too much information about how fans can take part – but we expect clearer instructions will be issued closer to the time.

Will there be San Diego Comic-Con 2021?

The plan is to return to normal next year so yes – providing that things have gone back to something resembling normality by next year, the event has been slated to take place from 22nd-25th July 2021.

In announcing the original cancellation for 2020, the organisers said: “Recognising that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer.

“Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

San Diego Comic-Con will happen in July.