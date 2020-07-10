San Diego Comic-Con at Home – Everything you need to know and virtual schedule
Everything you need to know about the virtual event replacing the iconic convention this Summer.
If you’re a fan of pop culture, then there’s a good chance that San Diego Comic-Con has always been on your bucket list – the yearly extravaganza is one of the entertainment world’s biggest events and can regularly call upon some of the planet’s biggest stars as guests.
Of course, as is the case for just about every mass gathering this year, the 2020 version of the convention will be rather unfamiliar – with the regular event having been cancelled in light of the coronavirus.
Instead, the organisers have opted to put on a virtual event, promising fans and enthusiasts that they will still be able to experience many of the usual panel discussions, Q&As and sneak peaks of upcoming productions – only this time in the comfort of their own homes and at no charge!
As usual, the event has been able to call upon a raft of impressive talent – with panels from the likes of Disney and Hulu and some big names such as Joss Whedon, John Slattery, Seth MacFarlane and Mila Kunis and Maya Rudolph already confirmed.
SDCC began revealing the official schedule for Comic-Con@Home on Thursday 9th July, with more announcements expected throughout the week. We’ll keep this page updated with the latest news as it comes in.
One of the big scheduling coups is a reported panel for Marvel’s 616, an upcoming docuseries revealing the behind-the-scenes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Here’s everything we know about San Diego Comic-Con at Home so far.
When is San Diego Comic-Con at Home?
Comic-Con at Home will fall at the same time as the original event was intended to take place – so, you should keep 22nd-26th July free if you wish to attend.
Unfortunately, for UK fans it will also require some late nights, as the events have been scheduled to Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), which is eight hours behind British Summer Time (BST).
Full San Diego Comic-Con 2020 schedule
Wednesday 22nd July
11pm – 12 midnight (BST)
Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers
GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege
Teaching and Learning with Comics
The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics
12 midnight – 1am (BST)
Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids
GeekEd: “Watchmen” and the Cruelty of Masks
License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids
Make Programming Your Superpower!
1am – 2am (BST)
Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture
GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind
New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers
Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts
2am – 3am (BST)
Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians
Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia
Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19
Teaching Graphic Novels Online
Thursday 23rd July
6pm – 7pm (BST)
Causeplay – In Service to Others
P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games
Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel
Transforming Together Time: Family Gaming and the Future of Play
Virtual Fandom: Superhero Fandom Adapts to the Pandemic
7pm – 8pm (BST)
Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver
Mega Construx Unveils New Halo Toy Line
Shannon Messenger Keeper of The Lost Cities Spotlight Panel
The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows
Web Comics: Saving the Entertainment Industy, Four Panels at a TIme
8pm – 9pm (BST)
75th Anniversary of Moomin appreciation
All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now
Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers
Cartoon Network Studios First Look
Comics During Clampdown: Creativity In The Time of COVID
Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel
Paperfilms’ Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner
9pm – 10pm (BST)
A Look Inside “Marvel’s 616” on Disney+
Comics Satire and The New Political Cartoon
His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session
How Every Epic Fantasy Can Be . . . Epically Different
Insider Art: A Compendium of Comics, Crafts & Cats for All Ages
Legendary Comics 2.0: Sci-Fi, YA, Romance, and More!
So you want to make an Action Figure, a Conversation with today’s Indie Toy Makers
Terry Moore Is Still Drawing Comics
This is Not the Apocalypse You’re Looking For: Real Life Disasters, Fictional Recovery
Collider: Directors on Directing
Comic-Con Museum, It’s a Thing
Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics
IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld
Shaenon Garrity in Conversation with Andrew Farago
Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow
SYFY:The Roast of Todd McFarlane
The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal Graphic Novel
The Brave New World of TwoMorrows
12 midnight – 1am (BST)
Afro-Futurism and Black Religion: Connecting Imaginations
Artist as Brand, Rise of the Artist Entrepreneur
Dubbing American into Latin American – A Chat with Dub Actors
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough
Prototype and Game Pitches: Publishing Your Tabletop Game
Soundtracks to Fandom: Z2 Comics and the Graphic Album
The Science of Back to the Future
1am – 2am (BST)
Action Figure Insider – 15 years of Talking About Toys
ASC: Sketch-to-Screen: VR/AR/Gaming & Beyond
Bugs Bunny’s 80th Anniversary Extravaganza
Graphic Novel or Illustrated Book: You Make the Call
Inside the Voice Actors Studio – Home Edition
Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable
The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid
The Rise and Rise of the Australian Comic and Toy Collectibles Market
2am – 3am BST
Breaking Into Comics and Staying In!
Go Fish!, Ultraduck and Miskatonic: Arcanamation Nation
LGBTQ Characters on Television – What’s Next?
The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice
The State of the Industry: Animation Superstars
The Three Act Story Arc – Writing the Perfect Story
Van Helsing Season 4 – Comic-Con@Home Panel Discussion
3am – 4am (BST)
23rd Annual San Diego Comic Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza
Dispatches from Middle-earth: What’s new for Tolkien fans
Heavy Metal: Forging The Future of Genre
Details on the rest of the online convention will be announced soon.
Which celebs will be part of San Diego Comic Con 2020?
Disney TV Studios, which includes 20th Century Fox and ABC Studios shows, recently announced its panel lineup for Comic-Con@Home, which includes Kristen Wiig, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Seth MacFarlane, Jake Johnson and a range of celebrities.
A Conversation with Nathan Fillion will see Alexi Hawley (the showrunner of The Rookie and Castle) interview Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, The Rookie) about his career, with Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk and Gina Torres making a guest appearance.
The cast of American Dad will also be on a panel, where they’ll be taught how to draw their favourite characters.
The stars of animated series Bless the Harts – Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Jillian Bell (Workaholics) and Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project) – will be joining a virtual panel to chat about their favourite moments rom the first series.
The casts of Bob’s Burgers – H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman and Dan Mintz – will be hosting a fan Q+A, while Family Guy is holding a virtual table read featuring Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis and Seth Green.
Duncanville, which stars Amy Poehler, Modern Family’s Ty Burrell and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa, will show an exclusive look at season two, while The Simpsons’ creators will be appearing to chat how they dealt with social distancing whilst creating season 32.
Various new series will also be holding panels, including Hoops – an adult animated series landing on Netflix this summer about a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. Voice stars Jack Johnson (New Girl), Rob Riggle (21 Jump Street), Natasha Leggero (The League), Cleo King (Mike & Molly) and Ron Funches (BoJack Horseman) will take part in a virtual Q+A.
New artificial intelligence thriller Next, starring John Slattery and Fernanda Andrade, will host a panel featuring its cast, while Justin Rolland’s Hulu series Solar Opposites will be appearing with its cast at Comic-Con to premiere an exclusive clip from its upcoming series.
Streaming site Hulu also announced which panels it will be running during Comic-Con, which include Helstrom – an original series starring Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon as the offspring of a mysterious serial killer, and Crossing Swords, which follows a peasant who lands a competitive position at the royal castle.
With a host of blockbuster films due for release later this year and in early 2021, we’re bound to see some stars appear via satellite link to promote their work.
These include Black Widow, Godzilla v Kong, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Suicide Squad sequel and the long-awaited Avatar 2 so hopefully this year’s Comic Con will see virtual panels with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgârd, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and other stars.
Fans of DC movies and television shows will probably have to wait a bit longer, as the company is holding their own bespoke event later this summer: DC Fandome.
How much does San Diego Comic Con 2020 cost?
This year’s San Diego Comic Con is completely free as attendance can only happen virtually.
Do I need a ticket?
As it’s free, you won’t need to sit patiently waiting to buy a ticket.
What types of event will there be?
An announcement video alerting fans to the event promised “free parking, comfy chairs, personalised snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home,” – but more concrete clues as to what kind of events fans might be treated to at home were in short supply.
See you this summer! #ComicConAtHome pic.twitter.com/Sf5UbJkXtE
— San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) May 8, 2020
We’d expect to see some big names from pop culture making appearances via conference call though – most likely participating in a range of panel discussions and Q&A sessions – we’ll give you more information as we get it.
How can I watch the virtual Comic-Con from home?
Other than the brief teaser, the organisers haven’t provided too much information about how fans can take part – but we expect clearer instructions will be issued closer to the time.
Will there be San Diego Comic-Con 2021?
The plan is to return to normal next year so yes – providing that things have gone back to something resembling normality by next year, the event has been slated to take place from 22nd-25th July 2021.
In announcing the original cancellation for 2020, the organisers said: “Recognising that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer.
“Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”
San Diego Comic-Con will happen in July. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.