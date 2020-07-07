What time is Rishi Sunak’s ‘mini budget’? What updates to expect

Chancellor Rishi Sunak be providing details of his emergency ‘mini budget’ as he lays out the Conservative government’s spending plans for the country’s economic recovery tomorrow.

Sunak previously revealed his first budget on 11th March, and has received praise for his government furlough scheme that aimed to prevent knee-jerk job losses at the beginning of lockdown.

Wednesday’s summer statement has since been dubbed a ‘mini budget’, providing a road map for the country as it attempts to reverse the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Rishi Sunak’s ‘mini budget’

Rishi Sunak’s ‘mini budget’ will air on news channels including Sky News and BBC One. We’ll update you on the day.

What time will Rishi Sunak present his ‘mini budget’?

The specific time hasn’t yet been announced, but the ‘mini budget’ is expected to take place on Wednesday 8th July at around 12.30pm.

We’ll keep this page updated with everything you need to know once the statement is scheduled.

What to expect from the statement

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

The buzzword is “jobs, jobs, jobs”, so you can expect that many of the emergency measures announced by Sunak on Wednesday may well be geared towards encouraging employers to take on young trainees and new employees.

Employers will reportedly be coaxed with a package of initiatives including National Insurance cuts and a bonus £1,000 for firms for every trainee they take on between the age of 18-24.

With unemployment currently expected to hit 2 million by Christmas, Sunak will reportedly unveil the largest ever increase in frontline staff at Jobcentre, with a £32 million investment in the National Careers Service – all aimed at people find jobs.

The arts

Sunak is expected to reiterate the government’s desire to support the ailing arts and heritage sector, following on from a recent £1.6 billion package of loans and grants.

With many freelance artists facing unemployment, Sunak will be looking to save those jobs and prevent unemployment.

Tax cuts for the hospitality sector

The BBC has suggested that the Chancellor may well announce an emergency short-term VAT cut of two-three per cent, possibly for the hospitality sector in an attempt to attract more paying customers.

Home insulation scheme

Sunak will unveil a grant scheme for homeowners looking to make emergency repairs and home insulation improvements, as part of a wider aim to cut carbon emissions. Vouchers will be provided, offering up to £10,000 for poorer families.

The scheme will kill several birds with one stone, as it helps the environment, help homeowners, and provide much-needed jobs for trades people.

