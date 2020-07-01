Stacey Dooley thinks NHS workers should go on Strictly Come Dancing this year as she proposes ‘The People’s Series’

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is set to return later this year, with the show reportedly airing in October rather than September.

The producers have tried to keep the show as normal as possible, with contestants said to be isolating in bubbles before the show to allow for “close contact” dance routines when the show returns.

But although we’ll be getting the Strictly that we’ve grown to love over the past 17 years, last year’s winner Stacey Dooley can think of one change she’d like to see on the show this year.

The documentary maker – who won in 2019 with her now-boyfriend, professional dancer Kevin Clifton – thinks that NHS and key workers should get a chance to take part on the BBC One show due to all their hard work battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Stacey, 33, reckons we should forget about celebrity contestants and instead hold “The People’s Strictly” for 2020.

As she discussed the show’s return on Heart Radio today, she said: “I’ve been thinking actually, what are they are going to do?”

She continued: “I was sat with Kevin [Clifton] the other day… If it was me – and I’m not privy to any information, I don’t know anything – but I would have given it to the people this year.

“I would have made it the people’s Strictly. The frontline, the NHS workers, the post office girls. I would have given it to them.”

Agreeing with the idea, Amanda chimed in: “Oh that’s a great idea.”

Stacey then replied: “I know, I’m not important enough to float the idea!” however Amanda insisted: “You’ve floated it now!’

Stacey said NHS staff wouldn’t have to be competitors – they could take part in the show in “whatever capacity”.

“It’s such a lovely show, it’s an amazing show and I’m delighted to have it back,” the presenter added.

In June, Strictly announced that the show would be returning to BBC.

Sharing a statement, they said: “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around Covid-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.”

