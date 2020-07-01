Gino D’Acampo confirmed as new host for Family Fortunes which returns after 18 years

Get ready to test how well you know the British public, as Family Fortunes is returning to ITV.

The fun-loving family show – which sees two teams providing answers to “everyday questions” that were surveyed by 100 members of the public before the show – has been commissioned for 10 new episodes in a prime-time weekly slot.

And there’s a brand new host in town!

Celebrity chef and This Morning star Gino D’Acampo has been confirmed as the show’s new host.

Known for his unapologetic, unfiltered, and sometimes pretty crude tongue, Gino will lead contestants through a series of rounds as two families go head-to-head in the iconic gameshow.

Speaking of his new role, Gino said: ” I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters. It’s a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning added: “Family Fortunes is one of ITV’s best-known gameshows and we can’t wait to see Gino host it. He’s perfect to put a smile on the faces of a brand-new audience.”

The show has been hosted by various presenters, since it first aired in 1980 from original host Bob Monkhouse to Max Bygraves and more. Les Denis had a consistently successful run from 1987, before Andy Collins took over.

The All Stars version was hosted by Vernon Kay from 2006 to 2014.

Remembered for some of the most unexpected and hilarious quiz show answers, you can be sure there will be a few responses that are sure to leave viewers’ jaws on the floor or in stitches on their sofas as the families try to guess the most popular replies to survey-based questions.

The new Family Fortunes will keep the classic features of the original we all know and love with the families playing for the chance to win single, double and of course, “big money” through the game play as well as the added bonus of winning additional prizes along the way.

And that’s not all – the series will also see two celebrity specials with some familiar faces and their families hoping to secure big money for their chosen charities.

Amelia Brown, Managing Director of Thames said: “Family Fortunes is one of the most iconic and funniest gameshows around, and I’m thrilled we get to bring it back on ITV. Gino will be an incredible and brilliantly unpredictable host and we’re delighted he’s taking the reins. What better time is there to bring back this family-based extravaganza!”

Family Fortunes is set to return to ITV.