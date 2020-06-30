Crystal Maze Live creators launch Judge Dredd experience

Want more puzzle-based interactive experiences, but exhausted every escape room from here to Land’s End? Well, you may be in luck – because in Spring 2021, the creators of The Crystal Maze Live are launching a brand new immersive experience stuffed full of challenges and based on a dystopic future.

Called Judge Dredd Uprising: The Live Experience and based on the popular comic book series of the same name, the new immersive adventure will see fans transported to a dark future version of London in what’s described as “a fast, frenetic and fun quest for teams of five set in a weird, wild, wired future”.

“In the sprawling megalopolis Brit-Cit, the post-nuclear London of the future, all manner of characters roam the streets,” an official synopsis from creators Little Lion Entertainment reads.

“But Judge Dredd, has discovered a terrible plot and you and your merry gang of chancers are the city’s only hope!”

Taking place over the course of 150 minutes, Judge Dredd Uprising will apparently feature immersive live theatre, five “zones” (including the Iso Block, Future Piccadilly Circus and Cursed Earth, see below) where participants are tested in Crystal Maze-style mental and skill challenges and a laser tag combat arena, with more details set to be unveiled closer to the attraction’s opening.

During the game participants will have to “outwit the Iso-Cube,” navigate roving bands of mutants, droids and gangsters before the grand finale in the New Old Bailey, with the whole event described as “a new dimension in excitement for friends, colleagues, rivals, gamers and fun-seekers alike”.

“This new show is insanely exciting!” Tom Lionetti-Maguire, Founder and CEO of Little Lion Entertainment, said in a release.

“The experience is part comic book, part sci-fi film, part immersive theatre, part escape room, part action adventure and part indoor theme park… all wrapped into one.

“Judge Dredd’s mega-cities are a wild, prophetic and very funny world of future crime, surreal action and crazed citizens… and now you can experience that world for yourself. It’s time to choose your side.”

And if you’re really keen, 100 participants from among the first 50,000 fans to sign up for updates on the Uprising website can have their names inscribed within the attraction. Truly, a part of history – or should that be the future?

Judge Dredd: Uprising: The Live Experience will launch in Spring 2021, and tickets will available later this year