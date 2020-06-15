When is The Plot Against America released in the UK? Where can I watch it?

The Plot Against America has been one of the best-received new dramas of 2020 across the Atlantic – and the good news for UK viewers is that the miniseries is making its way to these shores in the very near future.

Advertisement

Based on the 2004 novel of the same name by the late author Philip Roth, the HBO original series looks at an alternate history in which 1940s America has become a fascist state under the rule of the real historical figure Charles Lindbergh – an aviator and well-known non-interventionist.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, including how you can watch it and who’s in the cast…

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

How can I watch The Plot Against America in the UK?

The six-episode series will be airing on Sky Atlantic on a weekly basis, with the first episode shown on Tuesday 14th July 2020.

An official time slot is yet to be announced – but we reckon a prime time evening slot is probably likely.

As is the case for all Sky Atlantic series, the show will also be available to watch – both live and on catch-up – with a NOW TV entertainment pass.

What is The Plot Against America about?

The series is told from the perspective of a working-class Jewish family (based on Roth’s own experiences) living in an alternate 1940s New Jersey, in which they are forced to watch as the real-life historical figure Charles Lindbergh ascends to the Presidency on a wave of xenophobic and anti-semitic rhetoric while advising against US intervention to fight the Nazis in World War Two.

David Simon, who created the show alongside his fellow The Wire writer Ed Burns said in a video released by HBO, “Charles Lindbergh, the great pilot, the great aviator and national hero, who was politically an isolationist and affirmed anti semite, becomes president in 1940 rather than it being the third term of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“Roth imagines a different outcome to the America that was operate during World War II.

“And he imagines it from the point of view of the fictional version of his family in the Newark neighbourhood of Weequahic, which is where he’s actually from.”

Who is in the cast of The Plot Against America?

There’s a wealth of acting talent involved in the miniseries, with the most notable cast member being Stranger Things star and ’90s Hollywood icon Winona Ryder.

Ryder is joined by other high profile stars including John Turturro (The Big Lebowski) and Zoe Kazan (Ruby Sparks) in addition to Anthony Boyle, who is best known for playing Scorpius Malfoy in the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – a role he originated in both the West End and Broadway.

Advertisement

The main cast also includes Morgan Spector (Allegiance, Homeland), Michael Kostroff (The Wire) and David Krumholtz (Numb3rs), while Ben Cole (Sense8) appears in a recurring role as Charles Lindbergh.

The Plot Against America trailer