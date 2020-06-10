Murder in the Outback uncovers eyewitness claims Peter Falconio is still alive

Documentary series Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery, which has aired on Channel 4 every night since Sunday, is picking apart the details of the true story of Peter Falconio‘s disappearance in 2001 and uncovering startling new evidence in a case that gripped the world.

Falconio was travelling through the Australian outback with his girlfriend, Joanne Lees, when, according to Lees, a driver stopped them as if to suggest there was a problem with their vehicle. Lees says the man shot Falconio while the pair inspected the car’s exhaust, and tried to tie her up, but she escaped.

We already heard doubt cast upon Bradley John Murdoch’s conviction for murdering Falconio and now there is even a suggestion the Yorkshire traveller could still be alive.

In last night’s episode we learned two witnesses claim to have seen Falconio days after his appearance. Robert Brown and Melissa Kendall believe the backpacker is still alive after seeing him in Bourke, a remote town in New South Wales, 2,000km from where he went missing.

“I’m 200 per cent sure it was Peter Falconio,” said Brown in the documentary. “I will undergo any lie detector test, anything anybody wants me to. I was a metre away from him.”

The documentary also revealed that one of Falconio’s friends had come forward to the Australian authorities anonymously, to suggest that he may have faked his own death.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Peter Falconio is capable of carrying out the scam,” said the unnamed friend. “I would not be in the least bit surprised if he attempted to defraud a life insurance policy just for the money. Before he went away he told me he had taken out a policy.”

Falconio’s body has never been found, leaving some people believing there could be truth to the theory he is still alive.

Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery concludes tonight at 9pm on Channel 4. To find out what else is on tonight, check out our TV Guide.