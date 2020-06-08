Doctor Who dedicates new Steven Moffat scene to raise funds for Black Live Matter movement

Doctor Who’s Bill Potts joins a Black Lives Matter march in brand new mini special The Best of Days, written by Steven Moffat in aid of the movement.

Home-produced remotely and set following the events of World Enough and Time/The Doctor Falls, the video sees Nardole (Matt Lucas) and Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) send messages to cheer each other up.

While Nardole is stuck in his ship orbiting a black hole, Bill reveals that she’s attended a Black Lives Matter march, explaining, “Not all Cybermen have got handles on the sides of their heads.”

She added that there were some things you “can’t seem to get away from,” adding, “This time it feels different. I have hope.”

Bill also revealed that she was on a break from her alien-goddess girlfriend, Heather, who rescued her after she was turned into a Cyberman.

She also asked Nardole whether he’d seen the Doctor, adding that every time the “door creaks” she expects to see the TARDIS.

The five-minute video is captioned, “All involved in the making of this video contributed their time and talent for free. If you enjoyed it, it would great if you could consider making a donation to support one of the Black Lives Matter organisations chosen by Pearl Mackie.”

You can watch the video, and donate to the Black Lives Matter charities highlighted by Mackie, below.

