Has Peter Falconio’s body been found? What happened to the British backpacker

This evening (7th June), Channel 4 delves into the disappearance of British backpacker Peter Falconio.

Murder in the Outback: The Falconio and Lees Mystery will air across the course of the next four nights and will look at the strange circumstances and true story surrounding the whole case.

In 2001, Falconio and his girlfriend, Joanne Lees, were attacked in the Australian outback.

The pair were driving through the Northern Territory on a part of the Stuart Highway when they were flagged down by another vehicle.

Falconio got out of the car to help the other driver identify a potential problem in his vehicle.

While Lees took the driving seat to help try the engine, she heard a loud noise, something she believed to be a gun shot.

The other driver then approached her in the car, pointed a gun in her face before attempting to kidnap her.

Lees successfully managed to escape and eventually flagged down a truck a couple of hours later to help her make an emergency call.

However, when the police arrived to the scene, Falconio’s body was missing, only a pool of blood in the place Lees said the incident took place. The pair’s vehicle was found 80 metres away.

Following a 16-month investigation, the police located the vehicle they believed to belong to the mysterious driver. Combined with CCTV footage, they arrested Bradley John Murdoch.

Murdoch was sentenced to life in prison in 2005. Falconio’s body has never been found.

Murder in the Outback starts tonight on Channel 4 at 9.15pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.