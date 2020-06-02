Accessibility Links

Ricky Gervais ‘in talks’ with Netflix for After Life Christmas special

The streaming giant is reportedly meeting with the After Life creator to discuss a festive special.

After Life season 2

Netflix is reportedly hoping to release a one-hour After Life Christmas special for this year, The Sun has said.

According to the publication’s sources, the streaming giant has reportedly asked Ricky Gervais, the creator and star of dark comedy After Life, for a meeting to discuss a potential festive episode.

Speaking to The Sun, a ‘TV source’ said: “Ricky is a huge asset to Netflix as everything he writes essentially turns to gold.”

“The third series won’t air until 2021 so there is a meeting in the diary to see if Ricky could create the Christmas special.”

“It would just be a stand-alone episode, possibly one hour if Ricky thinks it would work,” they continued. “The only headache currently is the pandemic, but the fact that major shows like Coronation Street and EastEnders are filming again is giving them home.”

Series two of After Life, which follows the life of widowed Tony as he navigates life without his wife, landed on Netflix in April, with the platform renewing the show for a After Life season three just two weeks after its release.

The global coronavirus pandemic could affect the filming of After Life series three and the rumoured Christmas special, with filming on various TV shows, such as Netflix’s Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty, having paused as a result.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix and Ricky Gervais for comment.

Series one and two of After Life are available to stream on Netflix. You can also check out the best Netflix series and best Netflix movies to keep you entertained or visit to our TV guide for more to watch.

