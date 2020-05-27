What is Hitched at Home and when is it on TV?

Forget working from home, C4’s new show meets one couple who are walking down the aisle from home!

Thirty-something Londoners Patrick and Louise are among thousands of UK couples whose wedding plans were destroyed by lockdown. Instead of rescheduling like most people, they’ve allowed the French bloke from First Dates aka Fred Sirieix to organise their dream virtual wedding in a fortnight.

Sounds like chaos…and brilliant telly! Here’s everything you need to know about Hitched at Home: Our Lockdown Wedding.

What is Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Wedding?

Patrick and Louise planned a huge outdoor ‘festival wedding’ with 200 guests in a beautiful orchard. Lockdown put an end to those dreams, but the couple still wanted to get married. So they called Channel 4, who sent in Fred Sirieix to plan a virtual stag, hen and wedding to remember for the rest of their lives.

“Having a virtual commitment ceremony, especially in these times of isolation, isn’t exactly how we thought we’d be doing this,” admit Patrick and Louise. “But on the other hand, we absolutely could not have waited another year to get married.”

When is Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Wedding on TV?

There’s not long to wait till the big day – you can watch Patrick and Louise say “I Do” on Monday 1st June at 9pm on Channel 4. You can send your warm wishes to the couple via the Twitter hashtag #C4LockdownWedding.

How is Fred Sirieix involved with Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Wedding?

Fred is the man with the plan! The First Dates star is in charge of making this event the best virtual wedding the world has ever seen, using his contacts in the worlds of showbiz and hospitality. No pressure then, Fred…

Fred says: “Patrick and Louise had everything in place, but it all got taken away from them. So, I’m working with some of my most trusted colleagues to throw the biggest bash we can in these circumstances. I’m working my finger to the bone to organise plenty of surprises for Louise and Patrick and we’re going to make it a day they’ll never forget. I promise you, you will not want to miss it.”

Is there a trailer for Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Wedding?

Yes! And you can check out all of the magical goodness below.

Hitched at Home: Our Lockdown Wedding airs on C4 at 9pm on Monday 1st June. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.