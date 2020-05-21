W1A cast reveal BBC’s COVID-19 ‘Bounce Back Group’ in hilarious parody video call

The cast of W1A have made a surprise return in a brand new clip – hilariously parodying work Zoom meetings and the BBC, all in one.

Advertisement

Cast members Hugh Bonneville, Monica Dolan, Sarah Parish, Jason Watkins, and David Westhead all reprised their roles from the hit sitcom as they formed a “Bounce Back Group” to discuss BBC measures regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the clip, Bonneville’s character Ian Fletcher leads the meeting, informing his colleagues that the new group is replacing the Way Ahead Group and that its remit is to “imagine what the new normal will look like and to begin to plot a path towards it from wherever it is that we are now”.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Much of the mini-episode consists of the characters suggesting possible ways of filling the holes in BBC TV schedules, with the benefits of constant repeats discussed at length.

And after discussing repeating sporting events from years gone by, Fletcher arrives at what he sees as the perfect suggestion: why don’t they just repeat the entire schedule from a previous year, 2012 for example, in full?

It was uploaded via a previously unused YouTube channel with the caption:”Will, when you upload this remember to click ‘Private’.”

The clip marks Bonneville’s second return to the character of Ian Fletcher in recent weeks – he previously recorded a new speech to introduce a new version of the show’s theme song which was recorded in lockdown by the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The show received much praise for its hilariously accurate depiction of the British media when it first aired from 2014 to 2017 – and some fans will be hoping that the new clip might lead to a further series later down the line.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.