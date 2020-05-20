How to watch Stargirl in the UK

Are you ready for another superhero series in your life? Of course you are!

Stargirl is the latest DC character to get her own TV show. But what’s it all about and when is it coming to the UK?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

What is Stargirl?

Based on the DC Comics character, Stargirl tells the story of Courtney Whitmore, a teenager living a normal life until her mum remarries.

Courtney’s not sure about her new step-dad at first, he seems painfully uncool. But when he moves in he brings a powerful cosmic staff, which changes things somewhat.

As he reveals more about his past as a superhero sidekick, Courtney begins to discover her true calling, joining the Justice Society of America and fighting bad guys.

Not to be mixed up with the Disney+ series, also called Stargirl, about a girl who stands out in the crowd and falls in love at school. Definitely nothing confusing about that. Nothing at all.

When is Stargirl on TV and how can I watch it?

The 13-part series was released on 18th May on the CW in the US, but we are still waiting to hear which UK broadcaster will pick it up. Which also means there’s no UK release date yet, sorry.

Who is in Stargirl?

American actress Brec Bassinger plays Stargirl (no relation to Kim Bassinger by the way). Although she’s only 20, Brec has already appeared in many TV shows, her best known role being Bella Dawson in Nickelodeon series Bella and the Bulldogs.

The series also stars Luke Wilson (yep, Owen’s brother) who plays Courtney’s stepdad aka Star Man’s former sidekick, Pat Dugan.

Is there a trailer for Stargirl?

Yes! And it’s right here:

To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide