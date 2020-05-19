The Nest breaks record as BBC’s biggest new drama launch of the year

The Nest launched with an impressive average of 9 million viewers, making it the biggest new BBC drama launch of the year so far.

The five-part drama, starring Martin Compston (Line of Duty), Sophie Rundle (Gentleman Jack) and Mirren Mack (Sex Education) aired between 22nd March and Easter weekend.

The Nest focused on the lives of couple Dan and Emily (Compston and Rundle) and their struggle to conceive before their paths cross that of Kaya (Mack), an 18-year-old who lives at the other end of town and agrees to carry their baby.

The thriller followed the mystery which surrounds Kaya and why exactly she has come into their lives.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said, “We are so proud that Nicole Taylor’s brilliant BBC One thriller gripped the nation with its powerful and provocative storytelling, attracting such a wide and diverse audience.

“The characters at the heart of the drama were brilliantly acted by Sophie Rundle, Martin Compston and newcomer Mirren Mack – and we can’t thank them enough alongside producers Studio Lambert, for making such a memorable series.”

Susan Hogg, Head of Drama at Studio Lambert and Executive Producer, added, “All of us at Studio Lambert are thrilled that The Nest has been viewed by such a wide and diverse audience.

“The word of mouth has been fantastic and we hope the drama will reach many more viewers through iPlayer. Our thanks go to our superb directors, cast and crew who were all in awe of Nicole Taylor’s amazing script and who worked so hard to bring her vision to life.”

The Nest is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.