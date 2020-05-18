Vote for the best Doctor Who series of the modern era – the final!

After two months, eight match-ups and thousands of votes, our quest to find fans’ favourite modern Doctor Who series has almost come to a close – but which series will take the crown?

Following weeks of voting, Whovians have selected Doctor Who series one and four as their two top champions, a bookend of showrunner Russell T Davies’ time on the BBC classic – and now it’s time for the winner to emerge.

Will it be the 2005 series starring Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper, which brought classic sci-fi action – including fan-favourite episodes like The Empty Child, Dalek and Rose to screens – that gets your vote?

Or Will David Tennant’s grand lap of victory, full of emotion (Rose! Donna! I don’t wanna go!), great episodes and terrifying monsters take the top spot?

Well, it seems like it’s high time to find out. Vote now in our final poll, and close this question for ever (or at least until they make more Doctor Who) – and if you want a more in-depth reminder of each series, check out our guides below.

Series one

Hard as it is to believe now, bringing back Doctor Who in 2005 was a risky prospect – but thanks to brilliant scripts from Russell T Davies and many other writers and key central performances by Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper, series one was an absolute smash-hit.

From the confident opening 45 minutes of Rose, via Dalek reboots, aliens in London and gas mask zombies series one introduced Doctor Who to a whole new audience. But does it get your vote all these years later?

Series four (and specials)

At this stage, David Tennant could probably have read out the phone book and still had millions tuning in – but instead, the departing Tenth Doctor (and showrunner Russell T Davies) turned out some of the strongest NuWho episodes to date from 2008-2010.

Teaming up with Donna to meet Agatha Christie, fight off the Sontarans, change history (thanks to a strange beetle) and finally battle the Daleks with the entire extended Whoniverse, before flying a bus to an alien desert, fleeing water monsters and taking on the Time Lords themselves, the Tenth Doctor definitely went out with a bang.

Got everything you need? If you’ve voted, check back here next week for the final reveal of Doctor Who’s best ever modern series – and if you want more from the world of the Whoniverse, you can listen to our latest podcast here.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021