How to listen to The Sandman audio series on Audible

Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel series The Sandman is already in the process of being adapted as a Netflix show, for which production was about to begin shortly before the coronavirus lockdown was brought in.

And as if that wasn’t enough, it’s now being turned into an audiobook for Audible as well – with a starry cast lending their voices to the source material.

Gaiman himself is having a very hands on role in the production, serving as creative director, executive producer and narrator for the series, while his long-time audio collaborator, Dirk Maggs is the scriptwriter and director.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Sandman…

When is The Sandman released on Audible?

The first part of the Audible series lands on the platform on Wednesday 15th July covering the first three volumes of the graphic novel series.

How can I listen to The Sandman on Audible?

The series is already available for pre-order on the Audible website, at a price of £32.09, while you can also pre-order for free with a 30-day Audible trial – with a subscription priced at £7.99 thereafter.

What is The Sandman about?

The series is an epic, metaphysical fantasy that begins when an occultist attempts to capture the physical embodiment of Death in a bargain for eternal life.

However the occultist makes a crucial mistake – rather than trapping Death, he accidentally captures his younger brother Morpheus, the King of Dreams.

In the events that follow Morpheus’ escape- after seventy years of imprisonment – he goes on a quest to reclaim his lost objects of power and rebuild his realm, a quest which provides the series with its main narrative thrust.

Who is in the voice cast for The Sandman?

Audible have assembled a very starry voice cast for the series – with James McAvoy starring in the lead role as Morpheus.

In addition to McAvoy, and Gaiman himself as narrator, the supporting cast includes such high profile acting talent as Michael Sheen as Lucifer, Miriam Margolyes as Despair and Kat Dennings as Death.

Other big names include Andy Serkis, Riz Ahmed, Taron Egerton, Justin Vivian Bond, Arthur Darvill, William Hope, Josie Lawrence, Samantha Morton and Bebe Neuwirth.