Classic Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes to be released on the ITV Hub

From Monday 4th May fans will be transported back 25 years

Sarah Lancashire as Raquel in Coronation Street (ITV)

Vintage episodes of ITV soaps are coming to the ITV Hub, with the broadcaster unveiling the first of the classic Coronation Street and Emmerdale stories from Monday 4th May.

According to ITV the initiative will give “soap fans a trip down memory lane and a chance to relive some of soapland’s most iconic characters,” with the first batch of episodes jumping back 25 years to revisit some 1995 storylines.

For Corrie, this means the archive return of Weatherfield characters like Sarah Lancashire’s Raquel Wolstenhulme, Johnny Briggs’ Mike Baldwin, Julie Goodyear’s Bet Lynch, Thelma Barlow’s Mavis Wilton and Roy Barraclough’s Alec Gilroy, with episodes taken from July 1995.

Meanwhile, the classic Emmerdale episodes will be taken from December of the same year, giving viewers a nostalgic reminder of Chris Tate’s (Peter Amory) wedding to Rachel (Glenda McKay) as well as Kim Tate’s (Claire King) torrid affair with Dave Glover (Ian Kelsey).

The vintage episodes will debut on the ITV Hub every weekday, as well as continue to air daily on ITV3, and a new collection of archive episodes is also set to launch on BritBox from the 14th May.

In other words, even as soap operas strip back their new episode count during lockdown, there’s still plenty of Corrie and Emmerdale to enjoy going forward. Get ready for some nostalgia…

