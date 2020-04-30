When is Summertime season 2 released on Netflix?

As many of us find ourselves cooped up at home, Netflix’s new series about a picturesque summer vacation along the Italian coastline might be just the escapism we need.

Advertisement

Summertime is a romantic drama about two people from different walks of life who embark on a holiday romance, discovering more about themselves along the way.

But will Summertime be back for season two on Netflix? Here’s everything we know so far…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Will there be a season 2 of Summertime?

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Summertime will be returning for a second season, but we’ll update this page with new information as it comes in.

What is Summertime about?

Summertime follows a sweeping love story between Summer and Ale, two people from completely different worlds who meet while holidaying on Italy’s Adriatic Coast.

It’s a classic tale of holiday romance that will see both of them learn more about life and love, but can it really last when they return home?

Summertime on Netflix review: Is it any good?

On IMDb, the series has a user score of 5.8/10 at the time of writing, suggesting a mixed reception.

Critic reviews have taken issue with Summertime’s plot being somewhat generic and stretched out too long across eight episodes. However, they have been more positive about the performances, soundtrack and style of the series.

Summertime on Netflix cast: Who appears on the show?

Newcomer Coco Rebecca Edogamhe plays the lead role of Summer, a debut screen appearance that has granted her international attention.

Ludovico Tersigni plays her holiday flame Ale, best known for his appearances in Italian productions like high school drama series Skam Italia.

Andrea Lattanzi, Amanda Campana and Giovanni Maini round out the supporting cast, while Coco’s real-life sister Alicia Ann Edogamhe plays her on-screen sister too.

Summertime on Netflix location: Where was it filmed?

Summertime was filmed on location on the Adriatic Coast. Several major Italian cities sit along the picturesque coastline, including Ravenna, Ancona and Pescara.

Advertisement

Summertime on Netflix soundtrack: What music features?

The Summertime soundtrack is packed with European recording artists, as well as several international stars including Tame Impala (The Less I Know The Better), Soft Cell (Tainted Love), Childish Gambino (Redbone) and The Jesus and Mary Chain (Just Like Honey).