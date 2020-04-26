Join our Race Across the World live chat with the winners

If you’re like us, you’ll have been gripped to Race Across the World and the thrilling adventure series is coming to an end this evening (26th April). But don’t worry, we’re on hand with an exciting announcement.

After you’ve watched the thrilling finale tonight and the winner has been crowned, join us straight away on our Facebook page where RadioTimes.com be speaking exclusively to the winners.

We’ll get all of the gossip from the winners’ incredible adventure across the world, including secret bits the cameras didn’t catch and stories from their experience.

If that isn’t enough, you’ll have the opportunity to submit your own questions for the champions in our live Q&A and we’ll try and include as many as possible.

So how do you get involved? Head over to our Facebook page at 9pm where you’ll find our live video. And that’s all there is to it!

And stay tuned to Radio Times’ social media accounts where we’ll have more live events you can get involved in…

Race Across the World continues tonight on BBC Two at 8pm. Tune in to our live Q&A with the winners on Facebook at 9pm.