Get ready for more drama in renaissance-era Italy as Netflix’s Medici: The Magnificent returns for season three.

Advertisement

The stakes have never been higher as the fate of Florence rests in the hands of young statesman Lorenzo de Medici.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Medici: The Magnificent…

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Medici: The Magnificent season three on Netflix?

The third season of Medici: The Magnificent will arrive on Netflix on Friday 1st May 2020.

Is there a trailer for season three?

Yes, and you can watch it below!

Who is in the cast of Medici: The Magnificent season three?

Daniel Sharman is reprising the title role of Lorenzo de Medici, an Italian statesman who continues his mission to protect Florence at all costs.

Synnøve Karlsen and Sarah Parish are also returning as his wife and mother respectively, whose lives are dramatically affected by his actions.

Sebastian De Souza is back as Lorenzo’s close friend, renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, and will have a bigger part to play than he did last season.

Johnny Harris (A Christmas Carol) and Toby Regbo (The Last Kingdom) are joining the cast this season, as Bruno Bernardi and Tommaso Peruzzi.

John Lynch (The Fall) has replaced Raoul Bova in the role of Pope Sixtus IV, while Rose Williams (Reign) has taken over the character of Caterina Sforza (previously played by Nicole Brugnoli).

They join a supporting cast that includes Aurora Ruffino, Alessandra Mastronardi, Francesco Montanari and Neri Marcore.

What will happen in Medici: The Magnificent season three?

The new series picks up immediately after the events of season two, as Lorenzo must face off against a military coalition if he has any hope of saving Florence.

Is this the final season?

Yes, Medici: The Magnificent is wrapping up with season three.

The series began under the name Medici: Masters of Florence with an almost entirely different cast including Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and Dustin Hoffman (The Meyerowitz Stories).

Advertisement

Season two switched to the current title and lineup, as the story jumped forward 20 years.