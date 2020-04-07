Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Victoria Derbyshire presents BBC News with domestic abuse helpline number on her hand

Victoria Derbyshire presents BBC News with domestic abuse helpline number on her hand

The presenter also Tweeted about the increase in calls to the helpline following the country's partial lockdown

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 26: Presenter Victoria Derbyshire hosts "How Should I Vote? - The EU Debate" at The Briggait on May 26, 2016 in Glasgow. The BBC's first televised EU referendum debate was held in Glasgow in front of an audience of eighteen to twenty nine year olds and a panel of SNP's Alex Salmond and Labour's Alan Johnson backing staying in the EU while UKIP MEP Diane James and Conservative Liam Fox arguing to leave. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Victoria Derbyshire wrote the number of a domestic abuse helpline on her hand before going live on BBC News.

Advertisement

She anchored the programme yesterday, raising awareness of the terrible situation many people now find themselves in, having to isolate with an abusive partner.

Before she went on television, she tweeted a picture of her hand with statistics about the National Domestic Abuse Hotline, which has seen a 25 per cent increase in calls and a sharp rise in website users since the lockdown came into effect.

Derbyshire told The Independent: “Some people will be trapped with a violent perpetrator in self-isolation or partial lockdown and it’s even more vital to get the helpline number out there so people know there is someone right now available to take your call and help you if you are in a violent or threatening situation.

“I’d written the number on my hand to tweet a photo of it at 7am this morning and left it on my skin deliberately in case it could help any of the millions watching after 9am on BBC One.”

According to the charity Refuge, two women per week are killed by a former or current partner in England and Wales.

Advertisement

Those in need of help can reach the 24/7 freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247, or visit the website.

Tags

All about BBC News

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in central London on September 4, 2019, to take part in his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) at the House of Commons. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson braced for another showdown in parliament on Wednesday after a humiliating defeat over his Brexit strategy, with MPs set to vote on a law aimed at blocking a no-deal departure. Johnson has said he will seek an early general election if MPs vote against him again, intensifying a dramatic political crisis ahead of his October 31 Brexit deadline. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

victoria derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire nominated for RTS Award as show faces axe

shows support for BBC Children in Need at Elstree Studios on November 18, 2016 in Borehamwood, United Kingdom.

BBC One to air star-studded charity live show The Big Night In

Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa in Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm)

When is Rise of Skywalker on Disney+? How to watch latest Star Wars film online

Disney Plus Movies

Best movies to watch on Disney Plus UK – from Star Wars to Frozen