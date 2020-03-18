Glastonbury cancelled over coronavirus fears – read the full statement from organisers

Glastonbury is the latest major event to be cancelled amidst the coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping over the world.

The hotly anticipated music festival would have taken place from 24th to 28th June in Somerset. This year would have marked the event’s 50th anniversary, with Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar set to headline.

The announcement was made via a statement on Glastonbury Festival’s social media following the government’s advice to avoid large gatherings. It read: “We are so sorry to announce this, but Glastonbury 2020 will have to be cancelled, and this will be an enforced fallow year for the Festival.

“We very much hope that the situation in the UK will have improved enormously by the end of June.

“But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm, helping us with the enormous job of building the infrastructure and attractions needed to welcome more than 200,000 people to a temporary city in these fields.”

We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

Festival-goers would have been expected to pay the remaining balance of their tickets, worth £270, on 1st April 2020.

What happens if you bought a Glastonbury 2020 ticket?

Those who had already paid the £50 deposit to secure a coveted ticket will have the chance to roll it over to next year, guaranteeing them the opportunity to attend Glastonbury 2021. Alternatively, they have until September 2020 to request a refund.

As well as the main headliners, the festival was also set to welcome Dua Lipa, Diana Ross, Noel Gallagher, Pet Shop Boys, Lana del Rey and many more. It’s unclear at this stage whether these acts will roll over to next year.