Who won Star Baker this week on The Great Celebrity Bake Off SU2C?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continued tonight, as former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, television personality Scarlett Moffatt, actor Richard Dreyfuss and Inbetweeners star James Buckley stepped into the famous tent.

The celebs floured their surfaces and got rolling, to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in support of Stand Up To Cancer, raising money to help fund vital cancer research.

Hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig – the latter will be replaced by Matt Lucas on the next series – were also on hand to offer the contestants some support and lots of cheeky innuendos.

So, which celebrity rose to the occasion and managed to win the Star Baker title?

Who won star baker?

For the signature challenge, the contestants were tasked with making a cake of their favourite place.

While James decided to make a toilet cake, using Maltesers for the obvious, Richard opted for a volcano cake to pay homage to one of his roles.

However, it looked looked more like a really bad explosion, which probably should have been in James’ toilet bowl, with Paul comparing it to the poo emoji and Prue calling it a “turd”.

Scarlett decided on a vanilla and prosecco cake of her sitting on the sofa, however, it was just a bit too dry for Paul’s liking.

Patsy on the other decided to recreate her Malibu home and even made jam for the first time, which Paul just couldn’t get enough of.

In the end, it all came down to James and Patsy’s cakes, with the former being crowned star baker.

What happened in episode two?

The four famous celebrities went head-to-head in a series of challenges, including the Signature Challenge, Technical and Showstopper.

For the signature, they had to each make a roulade, which is

While Richard’s was more “folded” than “rolled”, James managed to win over the judges despite finishing last after having to redo his mixture.

Unfortunately, Patsy’s cake was just too dry as Paul compared it to “cardboard” after getting her name wrong and calling her “pasty” and then “Bianca” in reference to her EastEnders character.

Next up was the technical challenge, where things got a little heated, with Prue blurting out the winner before she’d discussed it with Paul.

