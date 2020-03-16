Accessibility Links

Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders filming postponed due to coronavirus

The hit dramas are two of the BBC's most-watched programmes

Line of Duty S5 - episode 3

Filming on high-profile BBC dramas Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders has been halted, amid concerns over coronavirus.

Line of Duty began filming its sixth series in Northern Ireland last month, while Peaky Blinders was due to start shooting new episodes imminently.

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, both shows have chosen not to film until the situation is under control.

Peaky Blinders V Ep 6

A BBC spokesperson told The Guardian: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, the producers – Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions – of Peaky Blinders S6 have postponed filming, and World Productions on Line of Duty S6 have suspended filming, both in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England.”

This is the latest in a long line of delays to film and television caused by the outbreak.

Almost every major film scheduled for release in the coming weeks has now moved to dates later in the calendar, including Mulan, A Quiet Place: Part 2 and No Time To Die.

Meanwhile, filming has been interrupted on much-anticipated upcoming projects like Robert Pattinson’s The Batman and Marvel’s new slate of shows for Disney+.

Last year, Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders were among the most-watched programmes on BBC iPlayer, accumulating more than 26 million viewers each.

