Red Dwarf gets dramatic in new special trailer

The upcoming Red Dwarf special will be the thirteenth outing for Rimmer, Lister, Kryten andCat – but will it be an unlucky number 13 for the crew of the mining spaceship?

Advertisement

Well, maybe. In a new teaser trailer, exclusive to RadioTimes.com, things are looking pretty hairy for the Red Dwarf boys as they’re assailed by a mighty fleet, face off with new and old enemies and try their best to save their skins.

In in the short collection of footage, it looks like this is Red Dwarf taking itself a bit more seriously, with nary a joke in sight and a tense piano soundtrack scoring the action. “Brace for impact” indeed…

Starring regulars Craig Charles, Chris Barrie, Danny John-Jules, Robert Llewelyn and the returning Norman Lovett, the new 90-minute special was filmed at Pine wood Studios in front of a studio audience, and is set to air in spring on the UKTV channel Dave.

You can read the full synopsis, weird and wonderful as it is, below:

Three million years ago… David Lister, a vending machine repairman, was sentenced to eighteen months in suspended animation for smuggling his pregnant cat aboard the mining ship Red Dwarf. While Lister remained in stasis, a radiation leak killed the rest of the crew. Safely sealed in the hold, the cats evolved into humanoid form. The cats now roam deep space in a fleet of their own…

The special will see the posse meet three cat clerics (Tom Bennett, Mandeep Dhillon, Lucy Pearman) who worship Lister as their God. Lister vows to help them as they’re being hunted by Rodon, the ruthless feral cat leader (Ray Fearon) who has vowed to wipe out all cats who worship anyone but him.

Just your average Red Dwarf adventure, then – if a little bit more dramatic.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

The new Red Dwarf special will air in April on Dave