Frozen the Musical ticket now on sale – how to get your tickets to West End show

It looks like no one could Let It Go as Frozen the Musical tickets have finally gone on sale as the show comes to the West End, London.

Disney’s smash hit was released in cinemas all the way back in 2013 but shows no signs of slowing down – we’ve even had a sequel last year.

Theatre fans have been waiting for Frozen the Musical to come to the UK after it opened on Broadway.

Frozen has been created by the same team behind the popular film with a book by Jennifer Lee and music by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. There are even some new songs in there.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to get tickets to Frozen the Musical

Priority booking opened in January, though there was a slight delay in getting the early tickets. General sale became available on Friday, 6th March.

When is Frozen the Musical coming to the West End?

Frozen starts with previews in October 2020 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane – though by then it will be renamed The Lane after it reopens after a refurbishment.

What is Frozen the Musical about?

Frozen tells the story of Elsa and Anna, two sisters orphaned when their parents are lost at sea. Their kingdom becomes stuck in a never-ending winter when Elsa’s powers turn everything to ice and snow. The pair have to go on a journey to fix things for Arendelle as well as work out what their roles really are.

Frozen the Musical cast

Elsa is played by Samantha Barks from Pretty Woman and Les Miserables.

Check back for further casting announcements. Open auditions took place in the summer for Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Hans and Duke of Weselton.

How do I get cheap (or reasonable) Frozen the Musical tickets?

Disney has put the main tickets on sale but there are a few places you can look nearer the time.

London Theatre Direct has said it will have Frozen tickets soon. London Box Office will also have tickets.