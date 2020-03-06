Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chernobyl writer set to tackle The Last of Us TV series for HBO

Chernobyl writer set to tackle The Last of Us TV series for HBO

Craig Mazin will write the adaptation of the popular video game alongside its creator, Neil Druckmann

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Craig Mazin accepts the

Screenwriter Craig Mazin was behind one of 2019’s best shows, Chernobyl – and now he has turned his attention to a TV adaptation of popular video game The Last of Us.

Advertisement

Mazin will work alongside the game’s creator Neil Druckmann to write and executive produce the series, which is being made for HBO, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to Mazin and Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss and Evan Wells – the president of Naughty Dog, the developer behind The Last of Us – are also on board as executive producers.

The series will be the first ever television series from PlayStation Productions, who are working in association with HBO and Sony Pictures Television.

Casey Bloys, HBO’s programming president, said, “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for us to partner with Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the teams at Sony, Naughty Dog and PlayStation to bring the virtual world of this acclaimed game to life.”

Meanwhile Chris Parnell, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added, “This is a true thrill for us at Sony Pictures Television. ‘The Last of Us’ is a brilliant achievement in storytelling and character development, and we are lucky to have the opportunity to work with this team to adapt it.

He went on to say that he hoped this would be the “first of many” shows that would be developed with PlayStation Productions.

The Last of Us is an action-adventure survival horror game that was first released in 2013 – with a sequel set to follow later this year.

It focuses on a smuggler called Joel who is tasked with ensuring a 14-year-old girl can find safe passage across a post-apocalyptic United States, in which a deadly parasitic fungus has taken hold.

Advertisement

HBO will likely be hoping The Last of Us follows in the footsteps of Netflix’s The Witcher – which was based on a novel series but was more famous as a highly successful video game series.

Tags

All about Chernobyl

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Craig Mazin accepts the "Outstanding Writing Original Long Form" award for "Chernobyl" onstage during the 2020 Writers Guild Awards West Coast Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 01, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for WGAW)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jim Carrey Kidding Showtime

The best TV shows to watch on NOW TV

Star Trek: Picard

Amazon Prime Video release dates 2020: major upcoming shows revealed

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 25/02/2020 - Programme Name: Noughts & Crosses - TX: 05/03/2020 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Sephy Hadley (MASALI BADUZA) - (C) Mammoth Screen - Photographer: Ilze Kitshoff

Noughts + Crosses How faithful is BBC One series to the novel?

Spenser Confidential (Netflix)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix