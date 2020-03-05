Accessibility Links

The Kids Are Alright star Sam Straley cast in US This Country remake

The pilot episode is helmed by Bridesmaids director Paul Feig

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 26: Sam Straley at the “Hala” party at DIRECTV Lodge presented by AT&T at Sundance Film Festival 2019 on January 26, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for AT&T and DIRECTV)

The US remake of hit BBC Three comedy This Country has found its two lead actors.

Deadline reports that newcomer Chelsea Holmes and The Kids Are Alright star Sam Straley have been cast in the pilot, filling the shoes of creators Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper respectively.

The BBC series is a mockumentary following two cousins in a small Cotswolds village, exploring the unique nature of life in rural England.

The American version will adopt the same faux-documentary format, but moves the story from the UK to the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio.

Holmes will play Kelly, an intimidatingly tough young woman with a heart of gold and the ambition to start her own business, while Straley will portray her cousin, nicknamed Shrub – whose anger issues get in the way of his genuine artistic talent.

American Pie actor Sean William Scott has already been cast as a priest from Minneapolis, while Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) will direct.

Taylor Ortega and Krystal Smith are set to take on supporting roles – the former as Nadine, a successful local resident married to Kelly’s old crush, and the latter as Big Mandy, the town menace.

It remains to be seen whether This Country will be picked up for a full season after the pilot is produced.

The UK version of the programme is currently airing its third and final season.

This Country (UK) is available on BBC iPlayer

