Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Julian Fellowes’ football drama The English Game trailer drops

Julian Fellowes’ football drama The English Game trailer drops

The new series explores the tumultuous early years of the sport

Julian Fellowes The English Game Netflix

Netflix have released the trailer for The English Game, a new series from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes which charts the formative years of football.

Advertisement

Set in the early 19th century, the six-part series follows two footballers on opposite sides of the class divide, as rich elites attempt to shut working class people out of the sport.

Based on true events, Fellowes has said previously the series will teach fans “an incredible amount” about the history of the beautiful game, and added, “it’s a massive education”.

Check out the trailer below:

The English Game stars Kevin Guthrie (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) and Edward Holcroft (Kingsman) in the lead roles as Glasgow native Fergus Suter and privileged Arthur Kinnaird – known as the ‘First Lord of Football’ – respectively.

They will appear alongside a supporting cast which includes Charlotte Hope (Game of Thrones), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty), James Harkness (Darkest Hour), Niamh Walsh (Jekyll & Hyde) and Daniel Ings (Lovesick).

This is one of two series penned by Fellowes that is set to launch this spring. Belgravia, an ITV period drama about two wealthy families connected by a private scandal, will also air in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

The English Game lands on Netflix on 20th March

Tags

All about The English Game

Julian Fellowes The English Game Netflix
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

First look image from Belgravia

Belgravia’s Alice Eve: ‘Julian Fellowes is a feminist – but he’s never said it out loud’

Belgravia, a brand new six-part series from Carnival Films coming to ITV and EPIX in 2020, tells Julian FellowesÕ intriguing tale of London society in the 19th Century. PICTURED:Harriet Walter as Lady Brockenhurst, Ella Purnell as Lady Maria Grey, Tamsin Greig as Anne Trenchard Photographer Colin Hutton. The award-winning creative team behind Downton Abbey reunites with Fellowes, who has adapted from his bestselling novel of the same name for television screens, joined by a stellar ensemble cast including Tamsin Grieg, Philip Glenister, Harriet Walter, Tom Wilkinson and Alice Eve. Filming completed earlier this year at a range of stunning Victorian locations in London and the home counties, Edinburgh, Bath and Northumberland. Belgravia is a story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of LondonÕs grandest postcode. Carnival FilmsÕ Gareth Neame is executive producer alongside Nigel Marchant, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes. John Alexander (Sense & Sensibility, Trust Me) directed the limited series with Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) producing.

Belgravia: Julian Fellowes is open to writing a second series

ozark

New on Netflix March 2020 – TV, film and originals release dates

Ruth Wilson on sex scenes with Dominic West, female nudity, and those Jake Gyllenhaal rumours