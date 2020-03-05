ITV pulls Philip Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday due to coronavirus

ITV have pulled Phillip Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday from tonight’s television schedules.

The new four-part series sees the television presenter join forces with celebrity guests to offer tips on how to make travel money go further.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak in numerous countries around the world however, the first episode will not air tonight as originally planned.

Instead, Griff’s Great Australian Adventure has been pencilled into the 8:30pm timeslot, which follows comedian Griff Rhys Jones as he travels from Perth to Kalgoorie.

Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday, a follow-up to his successful Christmas series, will be screened at a later date, yet to be determined.

ITV has also changed the topic of this evening’s episode of current affairs programme Tonight.

Originally, an investigation by actress Catherine Tyldesley was to show at 7:30pm, titled Diet: Trust Your Gut?

But instead, a different news special about the coronavirus will air, featuring broadcaster Jonathan Maitland.

The news comes as the film and television industry swiftly starts to adapt plans in response to the growing outbreak, the most notable development so far being the Bond film No Time To Die’s dramatic move from April to November 2020.