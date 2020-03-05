Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ITV pulls Philip Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday due to coronavirus

ITV pulls Philip Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday due to coronavirus

This evening's episode of Tonight has also been changed

BOVINGDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Phillip Schofield attends the Dancing On Ice 2019 photocall at the Dancing On Ice Studio, ITV Studios, Old Bovingdon Airfield on December 09, 2019 in Bovingdon, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

ITV have pulled Phillip Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday from tonight’s television schedules.

Advertisement

The new four-part series sees the television presenter join forces with celebrity guests to offer tips on how to make travel money go further.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak in numerous countries around the world however, the first episode will not air tonight as originally planned.

Instead, Griff’s Great Australian Adventure has been pencilled into the 8:30pm timeslot, which follows comedian Griff Rhys Jones as he travels from Perth to Kalgoorie.

Schofield’s How to Spend It Well on Holiday, a follow-up to his successful Christmas series, will be screened at a later date, yet to be determined.

ITV has also changed the topic of this evening’s episode of current affairs programme Tonight.

Originally, an investigation by actress Catherine Tyldesley was to show at 7:30pm, titled Diet: Trust Your Gut?

But instead, a different news special about the coronavirus will air, featuring broadcaster Jonathan Maitland.

Advertisement

The news comes as the film and television industry swiftly starts to adapt plans in response to the growing outbreak, the most notable development so far being the Bond film No Time To Die’s dramatic move from April to November 2020.

Tags

All about Tonight

BOVINGDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Phillip Schofield attends the Dancing On Ice 2019 photocall at the Dancing On Ice Studio, ITV Studios, Old Bovingdon Airfield on December 09, 2019 in Bovingdon, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

James Bond film No Time to Die release date pushed back by seven months

The Only Way Is Essex - series 21

TOWIE filming in Tenerife cancelled amid coronavirus fears

Take Me Out

Take Me Out and Catchphrase’s TV studio confirms case of coronavirus

Screenshot 2020-03-03 at 16.01.27

Crufts to go ahead as planned after coronavirus fears