Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Viewers remain split on BBC One’s The Split and its “insufferable” characters

Viewers remain split on BBC One’s The Split and its “insufferable” characters

The series returned to screens last night and left audiences divided

Nicola Walker plays Hannah Stern in The Split

Viewers tuned into BBC One last night to see the return of legal drama The Split, which drew a decidedly mixed reaction on Twitter.

Advertisement

The show follows a family of divorce lawyers and the clients they take on, with Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan in starring roles.

It certainly had its fans – drawn in by its affairs, pregnancies and shocking twists – with one user commenting that they “absolutely loved it.”

However, the same criticisms that plagued the show during its first series have reared their head again, with many doubting the plausibility of the character’s extremely busy lives.

Another issue The Split came up against last night was that many of its core characters were deemed unlikeable by audiences – “insufferable” one viewer tweeted – despite the actors themselves giving solid performances.

Nonetheless, the show could still maintain a solid viewership among those willing to overlook its problems.

One commenter said that in spite of the “inaccuracy and plain legal nonsense,” they enjoy the show regardless and accept it for what it is.

Advertisement

The Split airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One

Tags

All about The Split

Nicola Walker plays Hannah Stern in The Split
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Split MTC

Meet the cast of The Split series 2

Reading and Leeds Festival

Reading and Leeds festival 2020 line-up with Stormzy and Rage Against the Machine – tickets

Love Island Luke

What happened on Love Island last night? Everything you need to know

Soapy and silly – what the Dickens is the BBC up to in its latest drama series Dickensian?