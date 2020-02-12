Viewers remain split on BBC One’s The Split and its “insufferable” characters

Viewers tuned into BBC One last night to see the return of legal drama The Split, which drew a decidedly mixed reaction on Twitter.

The show follows a family of divorce lawyers and the clients they take on, with Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan in starring roles.

It certainly had its fans – drawn in by its affairs, pregnancies and shocking twists – with one user commenting that they “absolutely loved it.”

Oh, I loved #TheSplit. So glad to see it back. The houses! The outfits! The music! The offices! Nicola Walker on top form. Can't wait for more. — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) February 11, 2020

Absolutely loved it so glad its back @NicolaWalkerHQ is brilliant ❤️ now to binge watch the rest or wait untill next week ????#TheSplit — Natasha (@natashas1988) February 11, 2020

However, the same criticisms that plagued the show during its first series have reared their head again, with many doubting the plausibility of the character’s extremely busy lives.

My question is how does she have the time for an affair, a husband, kids, close family, high-powered demanding long-hours job, housework… #TheSplit — Hannah Spedding (@LondonSandIII) February 11, 2020

The bit I never got in the first series and again in tonight’s episode is the severe lack of sleep these people get yet still have the busiest lives I have ever seen! #TheSplit — Sam Martin ???? (@Socially_Sam) February 11, 2020

Another issue The Split came up against last night was that many of its core characters were deemed unlikeable by audiences – “insufferable” one viewer tweeted – despite the actors themselves giving solid performances.

Going by the first fifteen minutes the errors in the first series have not been remedied. Didn’t think it was possible to dislike Nicola Walker but in this role I so do. In fact it’s hard to find a likeable character in this. #theSplit — Eileen M Cumiskey (@cumiskey55) February 11, 2020

What an insufferable collection of human beings. #TheSplit — Miles Evans (@milominder) February 11, 2020

I’m afraid I don’t care about any of the characters. I tried in the first series, and have tried again for the first 30 minutes of the second #TheSplit — Hannah Spedding (@LondonSandIII) February 11, 2020

Nonetheless, the show could still maintain a solid viewership among those willing to overlook its problems.

One commenter said that in spite of the “inaccuracy and plain legal nonsense,” they enjoy the show regardless and accept it for what it is.

Let’s just ignore all the television ???? poetic licence, inaccuracy and plain legal nonsense. I absolutely love #TheSplit. pic.twitter.com/pKB4O6GmBM — Sebastian Burrows (@LawBurrows) February 11, 2020

The Split airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One