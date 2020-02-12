The Repair Shop will move to evenings on BBC One this spring

BBC One’s daytime hit The Repair Shop will move to an evening slot in the spring after scoring consistently above-average ratings.

The series, which sees people bring damaged family heirlooms to restoration experts who give them a new lease of life, debuted on BBC Two in 2017, before shifting to afternoons on the primary channel last year.

Since its move, the show has averaged 2.9 million viewers, which equates an impressive 25.6% audience share for that time.

This is well above what is expected of weekday afternoons, and when the Christmas special reached a whopping 5.5 million people, the decision was made to bump The Repair Shop to a more prominent position on the schedule.

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, says: “The award-winning Repair Shop has really struck a chord with the British public and introducing it to evenings on BBC One will only broaden its audience and the craft.”

Furniture restorer Jay Blades presents the show which features a regular crew of experts, as well as several specialist guests who lend a hand when needed.

Carla-Maria Lawson, BBC Head of Daytime and Early Peak, says: “The Repair Shop speaks to an appreciation of expertise, collaboration and kindness that transcends monetary values. Fans of the show love watching our brilliant and talented experts restoring cherished items, no matter how humble they may be.”

Items set to feature in the spring series include a pump organ, a jukebox and a delicate alabaster light shade.

The Repair Shop returns to BBC One in the spring